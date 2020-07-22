Millwall overcome first hurdle in pursuit of striker

Millwall have had a bid accepted for Wigan Athletic forward Kieffer Moore, but that’s just the first hurdle Gary Rowett will have to overcome to sign the Welshman with so many rivals in the mix.

The precarious position of Wigan off-field is almost certain to lead to high-profile players leaving the club.

As per South London Press, Millwall have now had a bid of £2.1m accepted for the Welsh international, allowing them to move into negotiations with the Wigan striker.

Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Millwall players wear?

1 of 14 What shirt number does Bart Bialkowski wear? 1 13 33 39

However, it is believed that Queens Park Rangers are in a similar position, whilst Middlesbrough and Cardiff City also appear to be on the scene in the race for the 27-year-old.

Moore has been with Wigan since the summer of 2019 after turning his back on Championship-bound Barnsley.

In 35 Championship appearances for Paul Cook’s side, Moore has struck nine goals and helped the Latics climb the Championship table.

However, a 12 point deduction is looming and Wigan will be hit with that penalty after tonight’s 46th game of the season.

The Latics take on Fulham needing a win to give themselves a chance of surviving.

The Verdict

Moore is a very good striker heading into his peak years and, at £2.1m, he’s very good value.

He will score goals and it is no surprise to see so many Championship clubs in the mix to offer him a route out of Wigan.

For Millwall, he’d be a sound signing and fits perfectly what Gary Rowett wants from his strikers.

Now it is about Millwall selling him the move.

Thoughts? Let us know!