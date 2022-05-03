Millwall open to offers for 26-year old amid Cardiff City links

Millwall are open to offers for Mahlon Romeo this summer.

The 26-year old is set to depart the club, with the Lions having decided he is surplus to requirements in the squad.

The right-back has been linked with a move away to fellow Championship side Cardiff City as recently as March of this year.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has confirmed that the club is willing to listen to offers for the player with a view to a move in the upcoming summer transfer window.

“I’ve heard other managers talk about our player, which is understandable,” said the 48-year old, via London News Online.

“The expectation is that I think we’re open to offers in the summer, which is why Mahlon left us to go to Portsmouth. He wanted to play regular football.

“I’m pretty sure he will want to do the same again next season, ideally for him at a higher level.

“We’ll see what happens.

“He is our player until we get an agreement or an opportunity that fits everybody then that’s what it is really.”

Mahlon has played over 200 times for Millwall in his time with the London club.

However, his last appearance came in August 2021 in a 3-1 away defeat to Cardiff.

Millwall are still chasing promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs, but will need a final day of the season favour from Reading or Fulham.

Rowett’s side are 8th in the table going into the final game of the regular season as they face promotion chasing Bournemouth on May 7.

The gap to 6th place Luton Town is currently three points.

The Verdict

Romeo has not been able to make his way into the team this year so it is understandable that he is for sale.

The full-back can still play a role in a Championship side, so this could be a good move for Cardiff to make.

At 26, time is still on his side as he looks to earn playing time elsewhere.

But it is likely that Romeo will need to take a step down the table, or even the division, to play more consistent minutes next season.