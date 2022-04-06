Millwall offer contract to Aston Villa and Fulham linked defender

Millwall have offered 18-year-old Chinwike Okoli his first professional contract, as per a report from All Nigeria Soccer.

An All Nigeria Soccer report from February revealed that Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Cardiff City and Fulham are keen on striking a deal for the exciting young defender.

The latest report states that the 18-year-old has been offered a two-year contract to remain at The Den and the teenager is currently studying the offer put forward by the Championship club.

Yet to breakthrough at first-team level in London, it remains to be seen if Okoli will play a part if this season fizzles out.

The young defender joined the Lions aged 12 and has progressed through each step of the club’s ranks since then.

Operating with the club’s U18s, Okoli has also trained with the first-team and will be eager to edge closer to first-team football at The Den in what remains of this campaign.

The verdict

The interest in Okoli acts as an indication to the kind of quality and potential that the young defender has.

Whilst the next step of his career is yet to be determined, it appears that Okoli will have some excellent options to consider.

A move to any of the other clubs currently monitoring him would be deemed good business, and whilst it would not seemingly take him any closer to first-team action straightaway, there could be a clearer path.

Aston Villa, and should the pair go on to secure promotion, Fulham and Bournemouth, do look like attractive destinations for the defender, given their Premier League status.