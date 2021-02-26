Millwall news round-up: Contract situation, Jake Cooper latest

It’s been another action-packed week for Millwall, although they’ll be looking to end it with three points at Barnsley on Saturday.

Gary Rowett’s men travel to Oakwell hoping to make it 10 Championship matches unbeaten and possibly play themselves into genuine top-six contention.

But the Lions have suffered two consecutive draws against Wycombe and Luton Town already this week and will desperately looking for maximum points.

And here, we’ve been taking a look at all the latest news at The Den….

Jake Cooper update

Suddenly, it appears that Jake Cooper’s season might not be over just yet.

Having suffered a second shoulder injury against Birmingham earlier this month, the Lions man looked likely to be ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

But Rowett revealed after the Luton draw that Cooper doesn’t require immediate surgery and therefore could play again this season.

“We’ve had some quite good news on Jake Cooper that it looks like he won’t need an operation yet,” Rowett told NewsatDen. “It looks as though he might just need to let it settle down and strengthen it and then he’ll be able to continue to play.”

Whilst Millwall have conceded just once in just under three matches since Cooper hobbled off in the win against Birmingham, it would be a major boost for Rowett to have the defender fit again.

Contract situation

Millwall have no less than five first-team players out of contract this summer, and Rowett has said that he expects talks to get underway next month.

Frank Fielding, Alex Pearce, Shane Ferguson, Shaun Williams, Matt Smith has all entered the last six months of their contract.

“There are so many variables at the end of the season. It makes it difficult to sit down with every member of the team,” Rowett told South London Press.

“When you have got a small group, with injuries, you have got to be mindful how those conversations impact on the group moving forward.

“I try to be fair to the players. Heading towards March is the right time to begin some of those conversations. I’m sure that those talks will happen fairly soon.”