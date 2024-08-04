Highlights Langstaff and Emakhu need to kick-start their goal-scoring form early on in the season for Millwall's success.

Millwall supporters will be hoping that Neil Harris can carry the momentum of last season into the 2024/25 campaign, but they will want to see a few things happen in order to have the best chance of doing so.

Harris was reappointed as head coach of the Lions in February to replace Joe Edwards, with the club on a run of eight games without a win in all competitions and at risk of being dragged into a relegation battle in the Championship.

Harris, who is Millwall's all-time record goalscorer, guided the team to eight wins from his 13 games in charge at the end of the season, finishing the season in 13th place and leaving any threat of relegation as a distant memory.

The South Londoners have brought in a few exciting new signings so far this summer, including last season's loanee Japhet Tanganga on a free transfer from Tottenham Hotspur, prolific striker Macaulay Langstaff from Notts County, and highly-rated goalkeeper Lukas Jensen from Lincoln City.

The supporters will hope to see some more good news in August to give them real confidence that the 2024/25 season will be a good one for the Lions.

Zian Flemming stays at the club

Harris admitted at the start of the summer that he was expecting transfer interest in Zian Flemming, with the 25-year-old having scored 23 goals for Millwall across his two seasons at The Den since signing for the club from Fortuna Sittard.

The player also explained that he would be open to a Premier League move during this transfer window if the opportunity presented itself.

Despite the Dutchman not quite reaching the heights that he did during his debut campaign, he still made 12 goal contributions in the Championship last season, so Millwall fans would surely rather see him stay at the club this summer. On his day, as he so often was during the 2022/23 campaign, he can be one of the most influential players in the second tier.

Flemming staying at the club, and maybe even signing a new contract to show his commitment, would be a welcome sight for Millwall supporters.

Another attacker is signed

Millwall boss Harris has stated that it is a 'priority' for the club to bring in another attacking option before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Lions have Tom Bradshaw, Kevin Nisbet and Langstaff as their current forward options, and considering that Harris opted for a system that included two strikers last season, it is no surprise that they are in the market for another addition in that area of the pitch.

Harris discussed the issue with London News Online, highlighting the importance of adding another attacker to his squad.

He said: "We know we need to add and timing is vital - because we need to have various options at the top end of the pitch because it is a long season and we go straight into a three-game week in the first week of the season.

"Yes, [we are] awaiting with anticipation and excitement as to who comes in. That is a priority for the football club at the moment."

There is no doubt that Millwall fans would welcome a new striker in August ahead of their opening day fixture against Watford.

Langstaff and Emakhu hit the ground running

Langstaff's arrival is an exciting one for Millwall fans, as he has been one of the most prolific strikers in English football in recent years for Notts County.

Macaulay Langstaff's record for Notts County (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 96 70 10

The 27-year-old has not scored yet for his new club during pre-season, so if he can get off the mark early on in the Championship season, it could kick-start a run of goalscoring form.

20-year-old winger Aidomo Emakhu has enjoyed a promising pre-season, and scored in the win against Charlton Athletic. The youngster was linked with a loan move earlier in the summer, before it was confirmed that he would stay at the club during the current transfer window.

If Langstaff and Emakhu can hit the ground running in August, it will be ideal for the Millwall supporters, especially considering that their side's attacking spark has been missing at times during pre-season.