Neil Harris has issued a warning to Sunderland ahead of their clash with Millwall this weekend.

The Black Cats return to action with the rest of the Championship following the end of the November international break.

The Wearside outfit will be looking to maintain their place in top spot of the table with a win, but will face an in-form Lions side.

The London club are unbeaten in their last seven games, winning four and drawing three, which has moved them up into eighth in the standings.

Millwall will be hoping to extend that run this weekend when they host Sunderland, especially given they’ll be in front of their own supporters.

Neil Harris issues Sunderland warning ahead of Millwall clash

Harris has warned Sunderland that this run of form is not just a flash in the pan, and that the team has played well enough to be in this position.

He has particularly highlighted their form at home, suggesting that it has been the driving force behind their rise up the table.

“I don’t think it’s even just the last five games,” said Harris, via London News Online.

“Yes, we lost to Watford in the 97th minute and we were very harshly done by Luton at home.

“But that is going to happen over the course of a season, both aspects are going to happen.

“But over the last nine months, since February, we have been phenomenal at The Den.

Related Sunderland AFC must heed Burnley, Leeds United warning v Millwall Millwall at The Den are one of the strongest teams in the Championship, after Burnley/Leeds United wins are Sunderland next?

“I won’t use the word astonishing, because it is what Millwall teams can do and what my teams have done at home at The Den for many seasons.

“I’ve got a group of players who love turning up at The Den and feel completely at home.

“The fans turn up knowing exactly what they are going to get from their team, individually and collectively.

“That’s the biggest strength that our football club can have.

“It is a stadium in unison – it’s loud, aggressive and hostile for the opponent in the right manner, with noise and chanting.

“We love it.

“Every person in the football club can’t wait for Saturday afternoon at The Den.”

Millwall’s recent form

Millwall's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Stoke City (A) 1-1 Leeds United (H) 1-0 win Burnley (H) 1-0 win Swansea City (A) 1-0 win Plymouth Argyle (H) 1-0 win

Prior to the November international break, Millwall won four of their last five games.

The Lions drew 1-1 with Stoke City in their most recent fixture, after victories over the likes of Leeds United, Burnley, Swansea City and Plymouth Argyle.

Harris’ side have also only conceded six goals in their last 13 league games, highlighting just how strong they’ve been at the back this season.

Sunderland will travel to the Den for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday.

Millwall will be a big test of Sunderland’s promotion credentials

Wins over Leeds and Burnley in recent games has shown that Millwall can compete with anyone in this division on their day.

Harris’ side have grown into the campaign, and now look like a major player in the battle for a play-off place.

Sunderland’s promotion credentials will be tested this weekend, and a victory would be a great response to their own recent dip in form.

Régis Le Bris’ team need a win after three draws in a row, and taking home all three points away to Millwall would be a great start to this busy November/December period.