Millwall boss Neil Harris has told his players not to live off their win against Burnley and to look ahead to their midweek clash against Leeds United instead.

Speaking to London World, Harris also noted Leeds’ intensity as one of their key assets, with the Lions’ boss already having one eye on the Whites in his post-match press conference.

This double header looked set to be a tricky assignment for Harris’ men, with both the Clarets and the West Yorkshire side competing at the top end of the division.

But they managed to win three points from yesterday’s game, with Jake Cooper’s 52nd-minute header from Femi Azeez’s cross proving to be the difference in the end.

It was an impressive win for the Lions, who are continuing to climb the Championship table.

At the start of the season, they wouldn't have been classed as a major contender for the top six, but they currently sit in seventh place and are in a good position going into Wednesday's clash against Leeds.

Championship Table (5th-7th) (As of November 4th, 2024) P GD Pts 5 Watford 13 1 22 6 West Bromwich Albion 13 6 21 7 Millwall 13 4 19

Harris' men may be hosting the Whites, but it still looks to be an exceptionally tricky game for the home team, considering the calibre of players they are set to face.

Across the pitch, they have a huge amount of quality, even with some of their key players currently out of action.

Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Largie Ramazani are out of action, and that's a real blow for Daniel Farke, who saw the former two play a vital part in Leeds' promotion push last season.

Ramazani, meanwhile, only joined during the summer window, but has already made an impressive impact at Elland Road.

Neil Harris issues Leeds United warning to Millwall players

After Sunday's win against Scott Parker's side, the Lions will be delighted, but Harris is already looking ahead to the midweek game against Farke's men, urging his team not to live off their victory against the Clarets.

He told London World: "They know what to expect when they come to The Den. It's a tough game, Leeds are slightly different to what we faced today, they play with a lot more intensity.

"Burnley build really well, Swansea were excellent against us in their shape as well.

"We know the atmosphere is going to be electric. I told the players this was your warm up for Wednesday night, enjoy it, don't live off it.

"We're back in the training ground tomorrow preparing for Wednesday."

Millwall will need to be at their best to beat Leeds United

The Clarets had plenty of possession on Sunday and were able to string together quite a few passes during the match.

However, they were nowhere near effective enough and you'd expect Leeds to be more ruthless on Wednesday.

If the Lions are to win a point or three from this match, they need to contain the Whites like they contained the Clarets.

That was the key to them winning the game in the end - and they were able to get themselves on the scoresheet - something that won't be an easy task against Leeds.

But if Millwall can remain fairly solid at the back, they will give themselves a chance of securing a win.