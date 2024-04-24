Millwall boss Neil Harris has opened the door for Zian Flemming’s summer exit amid recent interest from the United States of America.

It has been reported that MLS side San Jose Earthquakes were targeting a move for the Dutchman before their transfer window closed on Tuesday.

25-year-old Flemming has been a key part of the first team squad for the Lions this season, featuring 44 times in the Championship.

He has contributed seven goals and five assists, with the team having secured their status in the second tier with three wins in their last three games.

Flemming signed for the London club in the summer of 2022 from Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard, with a £1.7 million fee paid to the Dutch outfit.

Zian Flemming - Millwall league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 43 (40) 15 (3) 2023-24* 44 (41) 7 (5) *Stats Correct As Of April 24, 2024

Millwall manager Neil Harris makes Zian Flemming transfer claim

Harris has admitted that he is expecting the club to receive offers for their star player this summer.

He has not shut down the speculation over the playmaker’s future, opening the door for a potential exit at the end of the season.

“That’s the first I know about America," Harris told London News Online in regards to San Jose's apparent interest.

“There was a lot of interest in Zian last summer and rightly so, off the back of the season he had. He hasn’t quite hit those levels this year – but the form of the team has been detrimental to some individuals.

Related Millwall casting eyes over Portsmouth FC player The attacker is set to be on the move this summer

“Zian is a top lad and a very, very good lad at the level. He is an unbelievably good professional.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with him so far and would love to carry on working with him.

“But I also understand that a lot happens at a football club over a period of time. As always with Millwall Football Club – I’m fully aware of it – we have sold players in my tenure, we have bought players and we have turned down bids for players.

“I expect interest in players over the summer – whether that is people wanting to take someone on a free, players wanting to leave or they [a club] want to come in and bid for our players…I’m sure they will.

“I’m sure Zian will be one that gains interest.

“As always, for me, I find it really simple.

“What is best for the player, for sure, what is best for the team but, ultimately, what is best for the football club. The football club comes first – it always has done and always will do.”

Millwall's relegation survival from the Championship

Millwall are 16th in the Championship table, seven points clear of the relegation zone with just two games to go.

Harris made his return to Millwall earlier this campaign, having previously managed the club from 2013 to 2014 and then again from 2015 to 2019, leaving Cambridge United behind in the process.

He has overseen the Lions' safety from relegation to League One, with three wins in their last three games securing their position in the Championship.

The Lions will end the season with games against Plymouth Argyle and Swansea City.

Zian Flemming has been key to Millwall’s survival despite not hitting 2022-23 heights

Flemming had a standout debut campaign for Millwall last year, contributing 15 goals and three assists as the team narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

He hasn’t quite delivered the same level of consistent quality this year, with his goals and assists total dropping.

However, he has still been crucial to their survival in the Championship and has scored and assisted more than any other player in the team.

It would be a blow for Millwall to lose someone so important to the squad, and it should take a sizable fee to convince them to cash in on the Dutchman.

Burnley had four offers turned down upon their promotion back to the Premier League, and if any of those bids were accepted it would have broken the £8 million figure accepted for George Saville when he moved to Middlesbrough in 2018.

With just one year remaining on his current deal though heading into the summer, Flemming may not fetch those kinds of offers anymore, meaning Millwall may have to hold out for somewhere around the £5 million mark.