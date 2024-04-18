Nobody ever wants to lose one of their key attacking forces, but if Millwall are to lose Zian Flemming in the summer, a deal with Burnley could suit all parties.

The Clarets were said to be interested in bringing the Dutchman to the club last summer following his impressive debut season in English football, but the Lions resisted the urge to sell their chief goal-getter, with four bids turned down from Turf Moor.

With 15 league goals in the 2022/23 campaign, Flemming settled into life at The Den extremely well following his move from Fortuna Sittard in his homeland, and proved to be worth every penny of his reported £1.7 million price tag.

In a recent interview with Dutch publication Soccer News, Flemming opened himself up to the idea of departing the Lions for a bigger club this summer so long as his current employers get a good fee, so Millwall supporters may need to brace themselves for the worst

With another seven goals so far this season for a side battling off relegation from the second tier, Vincent Kompany’s side may look to renew their interest in the attacker in the summer irrespective of the division they find themselves in, and Michael Obafemi could serve as the perfect makeweight in the situation.

Millwall and Burnley could strike a perfect deal for Michael Obafemi and Zian Flemming

While Kompany and his side are battling - and currently failing - to stay in the Premier League as it stands, one of their own strikers is continuing to impress in the second tier, with Obafemi once again proving his worth for a Championship side.

The pacy forward has already proven himself to be a regular on the scoresheet for Swansea City in a previous spell in the second tier, with 12 goals in 32 league matches for the Swans in the 2021/22 campaign.

That form paved the way for his move to Lancashire midway through the next season, but the former Southampton man has struggled to rediscover his form at Turf Moor, with just two goals in 14 matches, and just two top flight appearances earlier on this season.

A January move to East London has seemed to reinvigorate the striker, with his constant energy at the top end of the pitch providing problems for Championship defenders, and helping his side earn valuable points in the battle to avoid the drop.

After featuring in vital wins against Southampton, Birmingham City and Leicester City over the past three months, Obafemi has also got himself on the scoresheet in a 1-1 draw against fellow strugglers Blackburn Rovers, as well as last weekend’s victory over Cardiff City.

That most recent strike against the Bluebirds highlights everything that the diminutive striker can bring to this Lions side, with his power and pace leaving the Welsh side’s defence eating his dust before powering in an effort at Ethan Horvath’s near post to put his side into the lead.

Whether it is scoring goals or providing crucial moments that helps create them, that presence of mind to create openings by outmuscling defenders and turning on a sixpence is something that the Lions were missing in the first half of the season, and they have reaped the rewards from his arrival.

Michael Obafemi's 2023-24 Millwall Stats Appearances 13 Starts 11 Goals per 90 mins 0.21 Shots per 90 mins 1.69 As of April 17th, 2024, Source: FBRef

One of the key aspects of his loan spell has been his relationship with Flemming, with the Dutchman providing the ball over the top of the defence for the opener at the weekend; and no doubt furthering any interest from any watching parties.

With goals proving hard to come by for Millwall this season, the former Ajax academy graduate’s influence has helped no end, having contributed to 12 of the 42 Championship strikes by his club in the current campaign.

That is the sort of overriding influence that will keep the likes of Burnley interested in his services, while the likes of Lazio, Sevilla and Roma were all also said to have an interest in him last summer.

Michael Obafemi and Zian Flemming's contract information with Burnley and Millwall

Both Obafemi and Flemming are said to have contracts with their respective clubs until the summer of 2025, meaning some sort of deal will have to be struck if the two players are to swap sides in the summer.

With Obafemi proving his worth to the Lions and not managing to achieve much game time for Burnley over the past year, it is a move that would certainly make sense from his point of view, with another season in the Championship the ideal way to regain some confidence in front of goal.

For Flemming the lure of joining a club that will be among the favourites for an immediate return to the Premier League - should they be relegated - would surely be too good to turn down, although his current club would likely want a fee included to sweeten the deal.

With the Clarets having numerous bids turned down for the Dutchman last summer - with the highest being a reported £8.5 million offer - Neil Harris’ side would still think themselves worthy of some financial compensation should Flemming leave the club.

Bringing in Obafemi would definitely sweeten the deal though, and if they get a few pounds to add to the transfer budget it would be a tough deal to turn down for the Championship side.