Highlights Millwall's gamble on Joe Edwards has led to poor results, endangering their EFL Championship status.

Edwards' possession-based style clashes with Millwall's direct approach, causing player confidence and form to plummet.

It's time for Millwall to part ways with Edwards, seek a more fitting manager, and avoid relegation by making a swift decision.

Millwall's gamble on Joe Edwards hasn't paid off. They have tumbled down the table and now look at serious risk of being dragged into the relegation places. It's now time for them to make a decision in order to save their season.

Millwall appointed Frank Lampard's former Chelsea and Everton assistant Joe Edwards in November after Gary Rowett left the club by mutual consent.

The decision to bring the unproven Edwards to Millwall was a major gamble, with the former Chelsea academy player having never managed a senior club side in his career.

33 games into the season, Millwall are 21st in the Championship, just one point above the relegation zone.

Championship relegation battle 2023/24 (20/02/2024) Team Pld GD Pts 18 Swansea 33 -13 36 19 Stoke 33 -16 35 20 Huddersfield 33 -16 34 21 Millwall 33 -15 33 22 QPR 33 -14 32 23 Sheffield Wednesday 33 -26 29 24 Rotherham 33 -35 19

Millwall's form has taken a turn for the worse, and they have not won since they beat Bristol City on January 1, taking just one point from their last seven league games.

Edwards' time in charge of the club has been nothing short of a disaster, winning just four of the 19 matches he has overseen.

As the season approaches the latter stages, with 13 games remaining, Millwall need to make a tough decision on Edwards' future.

Edwards: Millwall confidence is low

Millwall's winless run, which has seen them lose their most recent match 2-0 to fellow relegation strugglers Sheffield Wednesday, has had an impact on the confidence of players.

Edwards told BBC Radio London: "It's going to be difficult [to win games]. We're in a period where confidence is clearly at a low, which is understandable.

"You see it when the players are out there; there's a lot of good intention and attitude before every game but there's moments in games where we can feel it's not coming off as well as it was five or six weeks ago.

"Or a moment goes against us, like conceding the first goal, then the game just looks more difficult for us at the moment than it should be.

"We're getting punished again - two shots on our goal, two goals. And then everything we're trying at the top end of the pitch isn't quite coming off and fizzling out, so it's a difficult period.

"I'm sure it's not going to get any easier so we have to stick together and keep fighting."

Edwards' style doesn't suit the Millwall squad

Millwall have been known for their physical and direct play, with a focus on the way they set up out of possession, a style that former manager Rowett implemented very effectively, winning 76 of the 196 games he took charge of.

By his own admission, Edwards has looked to implement a more possession-based, fast-paced attacking style, but this has not seen positive results. The Lions had 58% of the ball during their most recent match (Fotmob), but were still defeated 2-0.

Millwall's squad is made up of players recruited by managers who were focused on playing a direct style, the likes of Rowett and Neil Harris, and they have not played a possession-based game at the club.

Edward's struggle to find results, winning just four games since his appointment, has not been helped by the contrasting style he is trying to implement and the lack of players he has recruited has clearly impacted what he is trying to implement.

Edwards and Millwall are simply not the right fit for each other at the moment.

It's time for Millwall to move Edwards on

The gamble to appoint Edwards was ambitious, particularly given how unproven he is in senior football.

Edwards' hope to implement a more possession-based style has not worked and Millwall's form is the worst in the division. Since his appointment, the club have dropped from 18th to 21st.

Championship form table (last five games) Team Pld GD Pts 22 Stoke City 5 -9 3 23 Rotherham 5 -7 1 24 Millwall 5 -8 1

If they carry on, they will face a serious risk of relegation, particularly given the upturn in the form of Sheffield Wednesday, who have picked up six points from their last three games.

The gamble on Edwards has not worked, and it is time for Millwall to make a change before it is too late.

It may be time for the club to look for a more direct manager who can take advantage of the players in the current squad and turn their form around, with the aforementioned Harris said to be on standby for the job should results not improve.