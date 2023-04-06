Millwall are pushing for promotion in what has been another excellent season for Gary Rowett’s side.

With the Lions having pushed for a top six finish a few times over the years, it’s sometimes forgotten just how much they’re overachieving to be in that position. The Championship has plenty of clubs who are ready to throw cash at their Premier League dream.

At Millwall, it’s a different story. The fact that Zian Flemming is their record signing at £1.7m speaks volumes, and it means Rowett and the recruitment team need to be smart with who they bring in.

They can’t go and splash the cash on a proven individual to solve their problems, they must scout for bargains, and take advantage of players who may be out of the picture elsewhere. And, Middlesbrough’s Isaiah Jones falls into that category.

The winger was superb for Boro last season, but he has failed to kick-on under Michael Carrick, to the extent where he has failed to make the matchday squad for the past four games.

Therefore, FLW revealed that the Teesside outfit are ready to sanction his sale in the summer, as we also confirmed that Millwall are one of the clubs keen.

Whilst doing a deal won’t be straightforward, not least because there is top-flight interest, the Lions will be able to offer first-team football, something that Jones will crave after his frustrating few months at Boro, and he could be the ideal fit for Rowett’s side.

With blistering pace and excellent dribbling ability, Jones would offer Millwall a different threat in so many games.

Firstly, when they sit deep and want to play on the break, he has the speed to offer a real threat, which they sometimes lack due to how quick he covers the ground.

Perhaps more importantly, the ease in which he beats his man would be crucial when Millwall come up against a side that plays with a low block.

The recent Huddersfield defeat was the latest example of how Millwall sometimes lack inspiration and quality in the final third. They can be predictable in the way they attack on occasions, and having someone like Jones in the XI would give them a different dimension completely.

Having fallen out of favour under Carrick, Jones needs to leave this summer to get his career back on track.

Even though he may have more appealing options than Millwall, on paper at least, The Den could be the ideal place for him to get back enjoying his football, and he could help the Londoners to keep punching above their weight.