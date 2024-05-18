Highlights Zian Flemming's potential move could see him leave Millwall.

Ipswich Town and Spanish clubs eyeing the Dutch attacker.

Millwall should consider Davis Keillor-Dunn as a suitable replacement option.

Millwall could be in line for a busy summer, as the club will want to avoid a repeat of the 2023/24 season.

The Lions struggled for the majority of this season, so much so that the club turned to a familiar foe in Neil Harris to get them away from the relegation zone.

That was achieved, and now the club will ideally look to improve the squad to avoid a repeat. But it seems Millwall could potentially lose their key player this summer, as Zian Flemming is being linked with a move away.

Ipswich Town are interested in Zian Flemming

Zian Flemming had a very impressive first campaign with Millwall in the 2022/23 season; so much so, he was heavily linked with a move to Burnley last summer.

The Clarets had several bids rejected for the attacker, as the Lions were adamant they wanted £15 million to part ways.

That never happened, and Flemming stayed with Millwall, where he did reasonably well but not as well as in the previous campaign.

However, that hasn’t put off suitors, as according to London News Online, Ipswich Town and a few Spanish sides are looking into a deal to sign the Dutchman this summer.

The 25-year-old is said to have a year remaining on his contract at The Den, with Millwall having the option to extend that by another 12 months.

But the agency representing Flemming is said to be keen on moving him on from the Championship club this summer. If that is the case, Millwall need to find a suitable replacement, and they could do that with a former transfer target, Davis Keillor-Dunn.

Millwall must target Davis Keillor-Dunn if Flemming leaves

As mentioned, Millwall have been linked in the past with a move for Mansfield Town attacker Davis Keillor-Dunn.

It was reported by TEAMtalk back in September last year that the Lions were among the sides interested in the former Oldham Athletic player.

It was also mentioned that teams such as QPR, Hull City, Plymouth Argyle, Rotherham United, Blackpool, Barnsley, and Bolton Wanderers were all keen on the player as well.

Now it is obviously unclear if that interest does remain, but given that Millwall look increasingly likely to lose Flemming this summer, he could be a serious option to replace the Dutchman.

Keillor-Dunn has bounced around a few clubs in recent years, but it is with Mansfield Town, where he has just helped them seal promotion to League One, that he is playing his best football.

Davis Keillor-Dunn's 2023/24 League Two stats for Mansfield Town Matches played 46 Minutes per game 74 Goals 22 Goals per game 0.5 Shots per game 3.5 Goal conversion 14% Big chances missed 16 Assists 10 Big chances created 14 Stats as per Sofascore.com

The 26-year-old scored six goals and chipped in with four assists last season, but he followed that up tremendously by scoring 22 League Two goals this season as well as recording 10 assists.

It was truly a phenomenal campaign for Keillor-Dunn, as he played in every league game, starting all but six and averaging 74 minutes on the pitch. His performances for the Stags even got recognition from Sofascore on several occasions.

As mentioned, the attacker scored 22 goals, but he could have easily had more, given the stats he was producing.

Keillor-Dunn averaged an impressive 3.5 shots per game, with his accuracy just letting him down, as only 1.5 were on target. While the player also missed a staggering 16 big chances, indicating he could have had more goals to his name.

But as well as the goals, the Mansfield Town player was also key in the creative side, as he created 14 big chances for his teammates as well as averaging 2.2 key passes, all of which helped him grab the number of assists that he got, as per Sofascore.com.

It was an excellent season for Keillor-Dunn, and while there may be concerns, as he’s never produced similar numbers in the league above or played in the Championship, he could still turn out to be an excellent addition at this level.

The 26-year-old is only contracted to the club until next summer, meaning a tempting offer, and Mansfield may have to reluctantly agree to sell their star man. Furthermore, he can not only operate in the number 10 role, which Millwall would need if Flemming left, but he can also play in a wide variety of other positions, which is surely a good thing.

Keillor-Dunn can play as a centre-forward as well as operate on either wing, and he has also at times played a little deeper. So, he could be an all-round good signing for someone like Millwall, as he can play in a wide range of roles, and signing him would also potentially stop any other Championship team from winning his signature.