It’s fair to say that eyebrows were raised when Millwall signed Mihailo Ivanovic from Vojvodina in the summer transfer window.

Historically, the club has generally targeted domestic players, and it’s a strategy that has worked. So, to see the Lions splash out a club-record fee in excess of £2.5m on a 19-year-old Serbian striker who was yet to play 50 professional games was certainly a different approach from the club.

Ultimately, we will see in time whether it was a shrewd investment, with Ivanovic understandably still finding his feet as he adapts to English football and what Neil Harris wants from him.

The Mihailo Ivanovic stat that makes positive reading for Millwall

So far, the teenager has featured in just four league games, and all of those outings came from the bench, with Ivanovic yet to come on before the 60th minute.

As mentioned, that’s a sensible approach from Harris, as he eases his new recruit into Championship football.

However, even in that limited time, there are signs that the Serbian youth international could come good, as FotMob shows that he is actually the best in the league when it comes to shots on target per 90 minutes.

To put that in perspective, he is a shot per game above his nearest rival, and he is hitting the target with 75% of his efforts.

Championship Players Shots On Target Per 90 - Source: FotMob (As of 14/10/24) Player Club Shots Mihailo Ivanovic Millwall 3 Milutin Osmajic Preston 2 Michael Smith Sheffield Wednesday 2 Kwadwo Baah Watford 1.9 Fally Mayulu Bristol City 1.9

Of course, it’s a very small sample size, but in his minutes on the pitch, Ivanovic has had three shots on target, and whether it’s sustainable or not, it gives an insight into what type of player he is.

This suggests that Ivanovic has an understanding of how to sniff out chances, which is very encouraging, and he generally makes the keeper work.

Over the years, Millwall have lacked the clinical fox in the box type striker, someone who would be there for the tap-ins and to score from crosses.

Again, we must reiterate that it’s early days for Ivanovic, and he hasn’t even started a game at this level, but the fact he is coming on and getting opportunities does bode well.

Despite his age, Ivanovic is a player who has outstanding physical attributes, and he clearly sees himself as someone who can cause the opposition trouble in the box. With Millwall known for putting the ball in early, he could benefit once he develops more of an understanding with his teammates.

Patience is needed with Mihailo Ivanovic

When Ivanovic was signed, it was very much with the future in mind.

It was good to see Millwall changing the transfer strategy, and whilst a club-record signing needs to be able to make an impact, Ivanovic is someone the Lions will believe can develop and improve.

So, it’s important not to put too much pressure on the lad. He arrived at the Londoners having only played senior football in the Serbian top-flight, meaning this was a big step-up, and that’s without mentioning the culture change for the youngster as he adapts to his new life in the capital.

Therefore, it could be months, or maybe even a season or two, before we see Ivanovic making the sort of strides that the recruitment team at The Den expect.

But, even in his limited minutes, it’s clear Millwall have a player who has the traditional qualities you want from a number nine, and if he keeps managing to find chances when he is on the pitch, it won’t be long until he gets up and running for his new club.