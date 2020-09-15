Millwall, Middlesbrough eyeing move for Nottingham Forest regular

Millwall and Middlesbrough are eyeing a move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates according to the Mirror’s transfer blog (10:16, 15th September.)

The midfielder has been a regular for Forest under Sabri Lamouchi in recent times.

He started at the weekend in the loss to QPR and also in the EFL Cup match at Barnsley the weekend before, whilst in the second-half of last season we also saw a lot of him in a red shirt.

Clearly, then, it would perhaps be a surprise to see Forest sanction a move for him this summer window given his apparent importance to the side but, even so, that is not putting off both Boro and the Lions.

Neil Warnock’s men lost on the opening weekend to Watford on Friday night, whilst Gary Rowett’s Millwall played out a drab 0-0 draw with Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

Both, then, are still in the market and appear to be eyeing up Yates right now.

The Verdict

Yates is a good player that is getting regular minutes in the Championship so it might be a bit of a surprise if we did see him leave the City Ground this window.

Even so, far stranger things have happened and if he does leave he’ll have to decide between north east England and south east London by the looks of it.