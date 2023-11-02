It has been two weeks now since Millwall parted company with long-serving manager Gary Rowett, and the Lions hierarchy are still yet to find his successor.

There have been some expected names linked with the post, such as former player Kevin Muscat, recently sacked Rangers head coach Michael Beale and most recently, Nathan Jones has emerged as a strong candidate for the vacancy after positive talks with chairman James Berylson.

However, many clubs now are looking for a head coach rather than a manager and are giving chances to younger people, and Millwall are said to be looking into that.

It emerged on Wednesday, via Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, that Joe Edwards - who is currently the manager of England's under-20's national side - has admirers at the South Bermondsey club and whilst ex-Luton boss Jones was still the favourite to succeed Rowett, Millwall were keen to speak to the Three Lions coach.

What is the latest on Millwall's interest in Joe Edwards?

And in an update on Millwall's pursuit for talks with the 37-year-old, the Championship outfit have been successful, with Mokbel reporting that permission has now been granted by the FA for Edwards to discuss the vacant role.

Edwards is believed to have now spoken to Millwall regarding the job, which now complicates even further their hunt for a new boss as there are now multiple viable candidates in the frame for a position that is quite clearly highly regarded.

Despite having no managerial experience at club level, Edwards has worked his way up through the ranks to become a highly-respected coach.

Who is Joe Edwards?

Edwards started off at Chelsea as their under-18's manager in 2014 before he held a number of different backroom roles at Stamford Bridge, such as their loan manager, and also being the boss of the under-19's and under-23's.

In 2019, Edwards stepped up to a first-team capacity as he was named as one of Frank Lampard's assistants following his move from Derby County back to the Blues, and even after the former England international departed for the first time in January 2021, Edwards remained as a close confidant of Thomas Tuchel.

Eventually though, Lampard was to prize Edwards away from West London in order to join him on Merseyside at Everton in 2022, but that alliance would last less than a year as Lampard was sacked by the Toffees in January 2023 - both men however made a short-term return to Chelsea in the final 2 months of 2022-23.

Most recently in August, Edwards was named as the head coach of England's under-20's, whose last squad included EFL talents such as Mason Burstow, Dane Scarlett, Ronnie Edwards and Watford's Ryan Andrews, but the role is only on an interim basis and he is only scheduled to be in charge until the end of 2023.

That means if Millwall do really want Edwards, then it shouldn't take much for them to prize him away from the national team setup to break away on his own at club level, although it appears that they are still undecided on which route to take.