Highlights Millwall are still searching for a new manager after Gary Rowett's departure, with Kevin Muscat, John Eustace, and Michael Beale as potential candidates.

Muscat, a former Lions player, is reportedly happy at Yokohama F. Marinos, while Eustace and Beale have been in contact with Millwall.

Nathan Jones is emerging as a strong contender for the job, having impressed in talks with the club. Other interviews will still take place this week.

Millwall are still continuing their search for a new manager after it was mutually agreed that Gary Rowett would leave the club in the middle of this month.

The 49-year-old had spent nearly four years in charge of the Lions, guiding the club through the COVID-19 pandemic and almost managing to secure a top-six finish last season.

They were also on course to secure a place in the top six on the final day of last season, but suffered a 4-3 home defeat against Blackburn Rovers which allowed them to be pushed out of the play-off picture.

Rowett's departure came late in the October international break, and since then Millwall have played three Championship games. They have drawn two against Preston North End and Watford, respectively, and lost against Blackburn Rovers in between, which has resulted in them sliding down the table.

What's the latest in Millwall's search for a new manager?

Here, we look at all the latest news and rumours regarding Rowett's successor in South East London.

Could Kevin Muscat take over at Millwall?

Millwall new manager target Kevin Muscat is reportedly happy at J League club Yokohama F. Marinos, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

As a result, the Championship club are looking elsewhere in their search for Rowett's permanent replacement after it was said there had been "fresh contact" with the former Lions player this week but that he is "not budging at this point".

Muscat spent two years with the South Londoners, made 53 appearances, and captained them on their run to the FA Cup final in 2003/04 and quickly emerged as a leading candidate to take charge at The Den.

Are John Eustace and Michael Beale on Millwall's shortlist?

Eustace was controversially replaced by Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City despite doing a fantastic job at St Andrew's, and Michael Beale enjoyed an impressive spell with QPR but swapped Loftus Road for Ibrox, are both thought to be in the running as well.

Nixon also added that Beale has already “spoken” to Millwall, but they could face further problems, as QPR have sacked Gareth Ainsworth and have similar targets as to the Lions.

Another club where there is a managerial vacancy in the Championship is Bristol City, who recently parted ways with Nigel Pearson, and may be a more attractive proposition than either of Millwall or QPR at the present time.

Could Nathan Jones take the managerial role at Millwall?

The latest reports from John Percy of The Telegraph have both Muscat and Eustace "unlikely at this stage" for Millwall.

He has added that Nathan Jones is emerging as the leading contender for the job after impressing in talks with the club so far. Although, there are still other candidates in the frame, with "further interviews to take place this week, but Jones regarded as a good fit".

Jones has been out of work since his sacking by Southampton last season. He had been the driving force behind much of Luton Town's success previously, though.