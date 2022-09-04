Millwall manager Gary Rowett singles out forward for praise after key role in Cardiff win

Gary Rowett has heaped praise on Benik Afobe after the forward scored in Millwall’s 2-0 win over Cardiff on Saturday.

It was a much needed three points for Rowett’s side who have struggled so far in the Championship this season.

Not only that, but it was a vital clean sheet for the Lions who have been uncharacteristically leaky in the 22/23 campaign.

But it was Benik Afobe who was singled out for praise by his manager after struggling in earlier games this season as he showed some composure that has been missing from Millwall so far this season.

That goal was Afobe’s first since returning to the club on a permanent deal in the summer, with his 90th minute strike sealing all three points for the Lions.

Speaking of his forward, Rowett told London News Online: “Benik has got that star quality when he gets in and around the goal. That’s why he usually starts most of the games for us. He did the same last year, started a little bit slowly.

“Today he came on with the bit between his teeth. He won headers, held the ball for us – he looked like that real number nine you want to see.

“When he gets into those areas he’s got that little bit of ability to beat people and dink it over the oncoming defender and keeper. It was a great finish.”

That result ends a run of three straight defeats for Millwall, and lifts them 13th in the Championship table, ahead of their trip to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

Rowett’s man management can’t be questioned and it’s a big strength of his, along with recognising where his system needs to be strengthened.

He will be under no illusions that their start to the season has been sluggish and that hasn’t been helped by what has been a larger summer turnover of players than one they’re used to.

It will take time for the players to bed in, along with them getting used to what is a slightly different, high pressing system being deployed at The Den.