Millwall manager Gary Rowett sends message to Stoke City supporters

Former Stoke City manager Gary Rowett has told the club’s fans they ‘can keep singing about me’ after his Millwall side won 2-1 against the Potters on Saturday.

Tom Bradshaw scored twice as Rowett’s side inflicted another defeat on Stoke City, their third in a row.

The relationship between Rowett and Stoke supporters has been interesting to say the least since he infuriated Potters fans while in charge of them in 2019.

The away supporters had some choice words about Rowett’s style of play as he went over towards their stand to thank the home fans for their support.

Rowett’s record against Stoke since being sacked includes three wins and two draws, something he was keen to highlight in his post match press conference.

Commenting on his run of results against the Potters, the Millwall boss was quoted by Stoke on Trent Live as saying: “We’ve had good results (against Stoke) since we left so people can keep singing about me, I’m not bothered.”

When asked if he was heading over to goad Stoke fans, he said in his post match press conference: “No, I was going over to the corner of Millwall fans because they were getting behind the team all the time.

“I prefer to focus on our own team, that’s how I do it. I want the energy to be on our team. If opposition fans want to sing about me, great. It means they aren’t focusing on their own team and helping them.”

Rowett was honest about his spell at the bet365 Stadium, admitting he failed in his time there, as he admitted: “Look, I’ve spoken about it many times before. I think Stoke at the moment have got the best, most solid, organised, talented team they’ve had for a while. I spoke about it glowingly before the game.

“I went to Stoke to get promotion and didn’t do that. I have to accept that I wasn’t successful, I’ve never bleated about that.”

The win now means Millwall are 10th, level on points with Stoke who are 9th. Rowett’s side are next in action when they travel to the John Smith’s Stadium to face Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

Gary Rowett’s time at Stoke was a failure and it is something he admits himself.

Money was spent and that hurt Stoke for a number of years but in Millwall, he’s found a club that has a long term strategy to build upon.

This season is perhaps Millwall’s best chance of breaking into the playoff places with the quality they have and the stage in which individuals are at in their career which could ramp up pressure on Rowett if he fails to break into the top six this season.

If he does succeed with that, then Rowett will have well and truly be able to put that spell with Stoke behind him.