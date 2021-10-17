Millwall manager Gary Rowett sends message to fans after home defeat

Millwall fell to their first defeat since August as Luton beat them 2-0 at The Den on Saturday.

Many Millwall fans left the game early as Harry Cornick’s double put an end to the Lions’ seven-game unbeaten run.

The Lions were looking for their third consecutive win and were good value for the three points on the balance of play but they were sloppy when it came to defending the two big chances that Luton scored from.

But manager Rowett conceded that Millwall deserved to take nothing from the game, telling London News Online: “Disappointing. Disappointing because we went into the game off the back of a seven-game unbeaten run – to have won two games in a row and be three points off the play-offs and to really be quite excited about could we put a performance in front of our fans at home.

“We had opportunities to play forward and we didn’t. We got the ball nicked off us trying to play nice little passes. We’ve had a lot more possession and a lot more shots, but we didn’t really look like we were every going to win the game.”

With Millwall struggling to get back into the game, it meant many Millwall fans having enough and leaving early and Rowett addressed them directly to offer his sympathy: “We miss the penalty and the game fizzles out.

“I can see our fans leaving and I don’t blame them, because they have come with the hope that we’ll put in a real determined performance and it just felt like today it wasn’t a performance that we needed.”

The defeat leaves Millwall in 14th, five points off the top six.

The Verdict

It was a missed opportunity for Milwall who had become a difficult side to beat. For them to play as poorly as they did at home, and concede an early goal, it was going to be an uphill battle from there.

The Den is a fortress for Millwall, but three sides have picked up wins there this season, showing that Millwall might not be as strong as they used to be on home turf.

It’s something that will need to be addressed by Rowett with Millwall boasting just one defeat on the road so far. If that home form improves, then top six should be on the horizon.