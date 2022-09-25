Millwall manager Gary Rowett reacts to “financial penalties” claim around Leeds United loanee

Charlie Cresswell has been impressive for Millwall so far this season after he arrived on loan from Leeds in the summer.

It’s been an inconsistent start for Millwall in the Championship but the centre back, who joined on loan from Leeds in the summer, is one of the players to have played well.

It was a huge statement of intent that Rowett’s side were able to attract a talented defender who would have been high on the shopping list for many sides in the close season.

However, reports surfaced that his loan agreement with Millwall is subject to certain penalties should the Lions fail to play the 20-year-old.

According to The Athletic, Millwall did not pay a loan fee for Cresswell in the summer but will be imposed financial penalty clauses if he does not play the number of minutes Leeds want.

This was however, played down by Rowett as he told London News Online that penalties will not affect his decisions around team selection: “I’m not involved in the details and those sorts of discussions. Is it a financial penalty? Sometimes you pay a loan fee and every time a player starts that loan fee reduces.

“There is a way of encouraging game time for young loan players. But from my perspective, Cressy and Shacks [Jamie Shackleton] – any players that come from Premier League clubs on loan – they are part of what we’re doing.

“We try and treat them exactly the same as any other player that is in our group. I wouldn’t pick the team based on any financial penalties.”

Cresswell has featured in all but two of Millwall’s games so far this season, cementing himself as a key player for Gary Rowett.

The Verdict

Whilst the risk of financial penalties may not be a concern for Rowett, it is financially beneficial for them to play Cresswell.

It’s understandable that Rowett wouldn’t want to air this publicly, so remaining coy on it does makes sense.

However, Cresswell has more than earnt his place in the side for Millwall and has been one of the more consistent performers for the Lions this season, whether or not it makes financial sense to play him.