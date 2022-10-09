Millwall manager Gary Rowett highlights key flaws in Middlesbrough side

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has had his say on Middlesbrough’s struggles after they won 2-0 at The Den on Saturday.

Speaking to the press after their Championship win, Rowett highlighted a key flaw in the Boro side after they failed to consistently threaten his Millwall team.

Zian Flemming scored twice to hand the Lions the three points with Boro failing to test George Long consistently, managing just one shot on target.

But Rowett highlighted flaws in the Boro setup, suggesting that if crosses aren’t accurate into the box, Boro struggle to create.

It was a flat performance by Middlesbrough who would have hoped the 1-0 midweek win over Birmingham would have sparked them into life, with that not being the case.

Speaking to press after the game, Rowett said of the Boro performance: “We looked back to that solid base that we’ve had previously, regardless of the formation.

“That was the same way again today. Middlesbrough, apart from crosses into the box and set-pieces, it didn’t really feel like we were under massive threat.”

The defeat now means Middlesbrough remain just outside of the relegation zone on 13 points, just two points ahead of West Brom.

The Verdict

It’s not a surprise that Middlesbrough are struggling to create chances through central areas.

The club sold their best chance creator with Marcus Tavernier departing in the summer to Bournemouth which has unfortunately left them short of quality in central areas.

He was a big chance creator and gave Boro a sense of unpredictability in games, especially with his link up play with the wing-backs.

Boro have become predictable and without a big chance creator in central areas and a number nine who can convert chances, they will continue to struggle to score goals.