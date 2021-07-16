Millwall man set for club decision amidst transfer interest

Millwall are set to decide whether they want to loan out defender Alex Mitchell this summer or not, as per a recent report by News at Den.

The 19-year-old has featured in each of the club’s first two pre-season friendlies so far and has looked in good form since returning from a loan spell with non league Bromley this summer.

Now it appears that the teenager has once again been attracting interest from elsewhere, raising the possibility that he could embark on a second successive temporary spell away from the New Den for the duration of the 2021/22 campaign.

Speaking recently on the situation, Gary Rowett had this to say on the matter:

“We’ve had some enquiries already.

“He’s acquitted himself really well. He’s a young lad who’s not been with the under-23s that long so to step up quite quickly and not look out of place is testament to him and his character.

“He’s done really well and I’m quite excited to see how he develops further.”

The centre back has been on the books of Millwall’s academy since he started his career and is yet to make a first team appearance for the South London club.

Mitchell is now into the final year of his contract with the Sky Bet Championship side.

The Verdict

This will certainly be a big year fir Mitchell whether he stays or goes as his current deal is rapidly running down towards it’s expiry.

There is no doubting that he has ability and clearly Rowett is a big fan of his, so another loan spell should do his chances of staying put with the club in the long term no harm. ‘

He has been operating as part of a back three in the pre-season games so far, so it would be good if the Lions could loan him to another side which plays that system.

If he continues to improve his all round game, there is no reason why he won’t break into the first team in the years to come, as he still has plenty of room to develop as a defender.