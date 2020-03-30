Millwall man passionately sides with Leeds United as nationwide debate rages on

Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace has sided with the likes of Leeds United and Liverpool as the debate of whether to void the current season continues across the country.

The outbreak of coronavirus has halted the football season in the UK (and worldwide), with Leeds seeing their promotion push put on hold and Liverpool’s inevitable Premier League title shelved for now.

Many individuals, including Piers Morgan, want to see the season voided to focus on more important matters like health. Others have said for the integrity of the sport, the season must be finished.

And, despite a fierce rivalry between Millwall and Leeds, Wallace believes that the season must be finished, citing the emotion of his side’s win against Charlton and loss at Elland Road would mean ‘nothing’ should the season become void.

“This season has to finish, in my opinion,” Wallace told Southwark News.

“It’s absolutely not fair on the teams at the bottom and the teams like us (Millwall). There are so many complicating factors.

“What happens if the season gets voided? Do teams like Cardiff get another year of [Premier League] parachute payments?

“If the season did end all the emotions that have gone through it – the atmosphere in the stadium when we beat Charlton, the atmosphere at Elland Road when Leeds beat us, staged a comeback – those moments then mean nothing.

“That’s what you play football for.”

Leeds sit seven points clear of third placed Fulham in the Championship’s promotion race with nine games to play, whilst Liverpool are only a couple of wins away from securing a first ever Premier League title.

For Wallace’s Millwall side, they sit eighth in the table and just two points outside the play-off places, with a top-six finish a real possibility for Gary Rowett’s side.

The Verdict

Rivalries aside, Wallace has issued a real classy message here and it will sit right with Leeds’ fans.

Of course the season that has been started should finish before the new one starts, it is only fair.

This also affects Wallace and Millwall, as they are on the cusp of the play-offs and have an outside chance of Premier League football.

That should be enough to tell you that this affects so many more clubs than just Leeds and Liverpool. The season needs to be finished.

