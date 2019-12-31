Millwall man makes Championship admission

Millwall midfielder Jayson Molumby has admitted to NewsAtDen that he has been able to adapt to the rigours of the Championship lately after initially struggling during the first few months.

The 20-year-old joined on loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer for his first experience of men’s football, and after struggling under Neil Harris, he has been a key player in the middle of the park under Gary Rowett.

Molumby said: “I’m in touch with Brighton a lot. David Weir is the loans manager. He looks after me quite regularly and comes to a lot of the games.

“He always feeds back to Brighton how I’m playing. It’s worked out well.

“I’m just concentrating on being here, I’m loving it, buzzing with it and hopefully it continues. It’s been better than I expected so far.

“I’ve been really happy and hopefully I can keep being consistent and we keep picking up points and wins.

“The first few games in the Champ I was struggling a bit, I felt the intensity was a lot. My body’s adapted now and got used to it. Doing the right things and recovering is important, making sure you’re right for the next game.

“Physically it’s been tough, mentally tough as well. I’m getting through it and I felt good [Sunday].

“It’s been really good lately, the style of play. Moving to five at the back for the first time at home was really good and we got the win we deserved. I’m really enjoying it.”

The Republic of Ireland under-21’s opportunities at The Den have been helped by the long-term injury that experienced midfielder Ryan Leonard has suffered throughout the majority of the campaign so far, and Molumby has stepped up to the plate when called upon.

The midfielder revealed earlier on in the season that he was targeting 25 appearances across the season as he looked to establish himself in the Football League, but he has already featured 19 times for the Lions.

The youngster played a major part in their recent win over Brentford, his closing down seeing a clearance hit him and roll into the path of Aiden O’Brien, who rolled home for a 1-0 victory.

The Verdict

Some youngsters struggle with their first league loan as they try and adjust to regular football at a professional level, however Molumby can take heart from his season so far.

He has been used more frequently than what he could even expect, and he will be aiming to keep his spot within the starting 11 across the second half of the season as he improves game by game.