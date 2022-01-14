Millwall defender Dan Moss has completed a loan move to Sky Bet League Two side Leyton Orient, with the club confirming the news on their official website yesterday.

The youngster previously spent the first half of the campaign on loan in the National League with Yeovil Town but will now embark on an EFL loan at Orient under the watchful eye of the former Lions boss Kenny Jackett.

Alex Mitchell is also on loan in East London, which means that Moss will have someone at his new club that will show him the ropes and help him settle in to what is a very competitive group.

During his time at Yeovil Moss made 23 appearances across all competitions and greatly impressed at Huish Park as a result, which led to the Lions recalling him to the Den.

They will now keep a watchful eye on his progress as he takes on a new challenge at The Breyer Group Stadium.

The Verdict

Even though he got his fair share of game time in the National League this season, Millwall were never likely to turn down the opportunity to loan Moss to a Football League side.

Orient offers the young full back an excellent chance to further master his craft before he returns to the Den next summer.

Jackett will take him under his wing and look to improve every facet of his game in an attempt to get him to a level where he will really thrive in League Two moving forwards.

If he can impress whilst on the East side of the capital, Moss could well break into the first team with the Lions next season as he bods to impress Gary Rowett and co during what is his second loan spell of the campaign.

This is a big chance for Moss to show what he can do.