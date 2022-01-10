Millwall make transfer approach for 23-year-old midfielder

Millwall are looking to strengthen their attacking midfield area with the potential acquisition of Dutchman Zian Flemming.

But according to Voetbal International their first attempt has been unsuccessful, with a €1.3 million bid rejected for the Fortuna Sittard man.

Flemming was the subject of major transfer interest from the Lions’ Championship rivals Nottingham Forest in the summer after scoring 12 goals in the Eredivisie during the 2020-21 campaign.

Forest reportedly made ‘several offers’ for Flemming but they were all knocked back, but Millwall were also a potential destination over the summer for the player.

Gary Rowett though confirmed in August that the two clubs could not reach an agreement in terms of a transfer fee, but it hasn’t stopped the London outfit going in this month for Flemming, who this season has three goals to his name in the league.

Millwall’s approach comes at a time where the future of talismanic Jed Wallace is uncertain, with the likes of Forest and Besiktas tracking his signature with less than six months remaining on his deal.

The Verdict

With Rowett now rarely playing with wingers in his chosen formation, Wallace has moved into an attacking midfield role permanently when he’s fit.

And with a renewed approach for Flemming that surely means that the club see a future without the 27-year-old – whether that is this month or at the season’s end.

Flemming was highly sought-after in the summer transfer window but he’s been a tad quieter on the goalscoring front this season.

Rowett clearly sees something in him though and depending on if they can get the fee they desire for Wallace they may end up increasing their initial offer for the Dutchman.