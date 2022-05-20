Millwall make significant breakthrough in negotiations with 31-year-old

Shaun Hutchinson has agreed terms to extend his contract at Millwall, according to a report from London News Online.

The defender’s existing deal was set to expire in 2023 but he is now expected to stay at The Den past his particular deadline following a breakthrough in negotiations.

Hutchinson joined Millwall in 2016 following a stint at Fulham.

The defender helped the Lions secure a return to the Championship in his debut campaign at the club by making 19 appearances in the third-tier.

Since this particular season, Hutchinson has featured regularly in the second-tier for Millwall who have managed to progress as a club under the guidance of manager Gary Rowett.

During the most recent campaign, the 31-year-old played 31 times for the club as the Lions sealed a ninth-place finish in the Championship.

Set to feature again for Millwall next season, Hutchinson will be hoping to play a key role for Rowett’s side as they aim to launch another push for a play-off place.

The defender’s game-time was limited earlier this year due to the fact that he suffered a calf injury in a clash with Sheffield United.

As a result of this particular issue, Hutchinson missed eight league fixtures before making his return to the club’s match-day squad for their meeting with Preston North End in April.

Quiz: Did Millwall sign these 26 players for a fee or a free? 1 of 26 Did Millwall sign George Saville for a fee or on a free transfer last year? Fee Free transfer

The Verdict

Although it is important to note that this deal has yet to be officially announced by Millwall, it is hardly a surprise that the club have reportedly decided to agree fresh terms with Hutchinson.

When the defender was fit enough to feature in the previous campaign, he managed to produce some encouraging performances for the Lions.

Hutchinson made two tackles and 2.7 interceptions per fixture whilst he also won 4.2 aerial duels per game as he recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.11 in the Championship.

By maintaining his fitness as well as his consistency next season, the defender will fancy his chances of helping Millwall reach new heights in this particular division.