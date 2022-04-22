Millwall make early summer transfer approach for Newcastle United player

Championship play-off hopefuls Millwall have enquired about a loan deal for Newcastle United teenager Elliot Anderson for the 2022-23 season, according to London News Online.

It was reported by The Sun this past weekend that the Lions had joined the hunt for the 19-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window, with several other Championship clubs keeping an eye on the attacking midfielder, including Preston North End and Nottingham Forest, according to The Sunday Mirror (03/04, p70).

Gary Rowett was apparently making the biggest play for Anderson though out of the lot and local reports have now confirmed that contact has been made with the Magpies to try and secure a deal.

Anderson is currently experiencing his first taste of regular men’s football after signing for League Two promotion chasers Bristol Rovers in January for the remainder of the campaign.

He is excelling at the Memorial Stadium and has scored six goals in 18 appearances, as well as notching three assists, and his performances are set to earn him a move to a bigger EFL club next season if Newcastle agree to let it happen.

The Verdict

With Jed Wallace seemingly on his way out of The Den, Millwall will need to replace that creativity somehow.

And Anderson is certainly showing – albeit in League Two – that he has an eye for goal and also the ability to pick out a key pass to create chances for others, which is a good trait to have at such a young age.

Anderson was being linked with Luton Town of the Championship in January, so it was a bit of a surprise to see him drop down to the fourth tier of English football in the end.

But that may have ended up being the best thing for him – his current performances will be breeding confidence and he could quite easily make the step up to the Championship next season off the back of them, and Millwall are trying to get in there early.