Millwall make decision on whether to continue training

Millwall’s players will not return to their Calmont Road training ground until 3 April at the earliest due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to News at Den, Gary Rowett and his squad were due back in Bromley this morning, but have decided to give players their own fitness programmes to work on at home after the EFL announced last week that all games in England will be suspended until at least 30 April.

Millwall’s games against Derby, Barnsley and Swansea City had already all been postponed, but after last weeks update, their South London derby against Charlton, plus fixtures against Middlesbrough, Hull City, Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers will now all have to be played at a later date.

The Lions’ final day clash with Huddersfield Town at The Den on 2 May remains scheduled, although with the Coronavirus rapidly spreading throughout the UK, there is no certainty that the current season will continue at any stage.

The Verdict

Given that the date of Millwall’s earliest next Championship match isn’t for another six weeks – although that is also likely to be pushed further back – this looks a sensible decision from Rowett.

Players will continue their fitness work at home with a view on returning in two weeks and ensure they’re in peak condition for the resumption of the season.