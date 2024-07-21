Highlights Millwall's promising start to the summer transfer window gives hope for a successful 2024/25 campaign.

Millwall have made a promising start to the summer transfer window ahead of Neil Harris' first full season in charge since returning to the club, and a couple of players could really benefit from their business so far.

The Lions appointed Harris as head coach in February with the club dangerously close to being dragged into a relegation battle at the bottom of the Championship.

The 47-year-old guided Millwall to eight wins from his 13 games in charge at the end of the season, securing a 13th place finish and restoring optimism at The Den in the process.

Millwall will hope that they can carry their momentum into the 2024/25 campaign, and have made a few exciting signings this summer as Harris shapes his squad in preparation for the upcoming season.

Goalkeeper Lukas Jensen has signed from Lincoln City, defender Japhet Tanganga has made his loan move permanent after leaving Tottenham Hotspur, and prolific striker Macaulay Langstaff has joined the club from Notts County.

Let's take a look at a couple of players who have been winners so far during Millwall's transfer window.

Ryan Leonard

Ryan Leonard has been a Millwall player since his loan move from Sheffield United was made permanent for a club record fee in 2019.

Ryan Leonard's Millwall stats (all competitions); as per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 165 5 12

The versatile 32-year-old joined the club during Harris' first spell in charge at The Den, and his return to the dugout this season turned out to be highly beneficial for Leonard.

He had played centre-back in consecutive defeats at home against Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday prior to Harris' first game back against Southampton at St Mary's. The returning head coach started Leonard at right-back in the surprising 2-1 victory, and he went on to make the position his own, starting all 13 of Harris' games in charge at the back end of last season.

Leonard's performances during Millwall's resurgence were enough to earn him a new contract this summer, after being awarded the Supporters' Club Player of the Season for the 2023/24 campaign.

Millwall have not entered the transfer market for a new right-back so far this summer, so it seems as though Harris is happy with Leonard and Danny McNamara as his options in that area of the pitch.

If that is still the case at the beginning of next season, a new contract and a starting place at right-back will mean that Leonard was a clear winner during Millwall's transfer window.

Macaulay Langstaff

Langstaff signed for Millwall from League Two side Notts County this summer, after netting a remarkable 70 goals in 96 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies during his two seasons at Meadow Lane.

The 27-year-old forward has never played above the fourth tier before, but his goalscoring prowess in the lower divisions has convinced Harris that he can be a success in the Championship next season.

The Lions have a history of plucking strikers from leagues below. Lee Gregory, Steve Morison and Harris himself were all signed from non-league and are now the three all-time leading goalscorers for the club.

Langstaff will hope that he can become the next striker to enjoy a success story at The Den, and under the coaching of the club's all-time record goalscorer in Harris, there is a real chance that he will do just that.

Making the jump from League Two to the Championship means that Langstaff is another clear winner from Millwall's summer transfer business.