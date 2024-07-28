This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Much is expected of Macaulay Langstaff in the season to come, as the lower league goal machine finally gets his chance at a higher level with Millwall.

The Lions snapped up the Notts County striker earlier in the summer for a reported £700,000 fee, following his goalscoring exploits for the Magpies in the National League and then League Two.

With 70 goals in 91 league games during his two years at Meadow Lane, the 27-year-old has gathered a reputation as one of the sharpest shooters outside of the top two divisions, which led to a number of clubs being interested in his services.

And after the Bermondsey outfit won the race for his signature this summer, big things are expected during the striker’s time at The Den, and Football League World’s Millwall fan pundit Chris Chapman is looking forward to seeing him in action in the year to come.

Macaulay Langstaff addition could help Millwall address issues in front of goal

Only two teams in the division scored less than Millwall’s 45 league goals in the previous campaign, with Rotherham United (37) and Sheffield Wednesday (44) having just as much fortune in front of goal.

The need for an out-and-out striker was plain for all to see as the previous campaign drew to a close, with Neil Harris relying heavily on set-piece situations to help his side avoid any serious battle against the drop.

Related Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday transfer talk has to excite Barnsley given Tottenham news: View Barnsley have just signed Matthew Craig on loan from Tottenham and the fact he was linked with Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday must excite the club.

So, the addition of Langstaff will be of major relief to many Lions fans this summer, and Chapman - who runs the YouTube channel Chat with Chaps - is looking forward to his team having a major threat in front of goal in the next campaign.

Chris told FLW: “For a team like Millwall to sign the League Two top goalscorer, and to spend £700,000 on a striker, yes I am excited.

“We are not a team that scores bundles of goals, and we knew that in order for us to be successful this season we needed to add more goals to our game.

“The big question though, is can Macaulay Langstaff step up? From everything I’ve seen, read and heard, I think the answer is yes.

Macaulay Langstaff's stats for Notts County across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 47 41 6 2023/24 49 29 4

“Yes, I am excited, and I am looking forward to seeing him score many goals for years to come, because he is only 27 years of age, and he has got plenty left in him.”

Macaulay Langstaff will need support in the attacking third to thrive for Millwall

Although spirits are high after the Langstaff signing, Chapman is still wary about whether the supply to the new striker will be up to standard in the campaign to come.

With 15 of their 45 league goals coming from set-pieces in the previous campaign, the Lions will need to be more effective in open play to really see the most of the former Gateshead man.

As yet, Harris is yet to add any extra attacking personnel to his squad ahead of the season-opener in a fortnight’s time, and the Millwall fan pundit believes that could be the deciding factor at The Den in the year ahead, warning the manager that things will need to change to give Langstaff the service he needs.

Chapman continued: “I think he is an incredibly hard worker, and will do everything he can to make sure that he is stepping up to the mark, but the thing for me that needs to be answered, is are we going to be providing him with enough chances?

“You can’t score goals if you’re not provided chances, Langstaff has scored a lot of his goals in a team that creates a lot of chances for him, and I think we will need to evolve our playing style to get the best out of him.”