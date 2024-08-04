Highlights Neil Harris' transfer strategy for Millwall lacks foresight, raising doubts about Langstaff's fit in his tactical approach.

Langstaff's success at Notts County in a possession-oriented system contrasts with Millwall's direct style under Harris.

Langstaff may struggle to adapt to Harris' system, which focuses on physical intensity and long balls, not conducive to Langstaff's strengths.

George Elek of the Not The Top 20 Podcast has expressed worry about Millwall's decision to sign Macaulay Langstaff from Notts County under Neil Harris.

Having led the club to Championship survival after winning eight of his side's final 13 outings last term, Harris has been backed in the transfer market by Millwall ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 campaign.

The Lions initiated their business back at the start of July by swooping for Langstaff from Notts County, where he had finished as the division's leading scorer in each of the last two seasons. Langstaff's 42-goal haul to guide National League promotion alongside a further 28 in League Two across the previous season prompted Millwall to shell out an initial £700,000 for his services, as per Football Insider.

Although Millwall eventually finished the season in 13th position, only Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United averaged fewer goals per match and addressing their goalscoring shortcomings will be key if they are to stabilise or progress further under Harris.

Langstaff, who scored 71 times for the Magpies in less than 100 appearances, will be tasked with providing much-needed firepower and goals to Millwall's attack next year but there's skepticism about his tactical suitability for Harris' modus operandi.

Millwall, Macauley Langstaff and Neil Harris worry

Such doubts have been fielded by EFL expert George Elek when speaking as part of the Not The Top Twenty Podcast's 2024/25 Championship predictions, where he tipped Millwall for a 23rd-placed finish despite their improvement under Harris.

However, Elek believes Harris' direct, long-ball philosophy won't suit Langstaff in the same way that the style has hindered Kevin Nisbet, who is a similar stylistic profile to the 27-year-old.

"It's tough, one of the worries for me is the decision-making at the club looks to be very reactive," Elek explained on the podcast.

"To go from appointing Joe Edwards as manager and adopting a whole new playing style and mentality to effectively sacking those who sit above the dugout in terms of the structure of the football operations and invest everything into Neil Harris, which is what the club have seemingly done.

"His style of football - off the back of what was a great escape of sorts - sets alarm bells ringing. Macaulay Langstaff going to basically any other Championship club, I would be like 'interesting, I'm looking forward to seeing how he gets on'.

Macaulay Langstaff's stats for Notts County across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 48 42 6 2023/24 49 29 6

"Last summer, Millwall went and signed Kevin Nisbet from Hibernian who'd done pretty well in Scotland, a diminutive attacking player. He didn't fit in at all, understandably, because they play a direct style that didn't suit him. I feel like they've made the same mistake again, I don't understand how this works for a Harris side.

"That's not to say Harris' football isn't effective, but having a frontman who has scored a lot of goals in quite a short period of time for a team in Notts County who play really expansive attacking football, whose whole idea is to get the ball wide and to the byline to find Langstaff, to now going to one where I imagine it'll be to get the ball long early doesn't suggest particularly joined-up thinking to me.

"It's more 'this guy's scored a lot of goals, we can afford him, let's go and get him."

Millwall may not be the right club for Macaulay Langstaff

It's not a criticism of Langstaff, who has certainly earned his stripes in the lower leagues to justify a shot at the Championship - and, as Elek says himself, he'd likely be an intriguing capture for most Championship clubs. However, the question marks surrounding the move are well-founded.

Langstaff stands at under six foot and is an agile, penalty-box striker who times his runs to perfection and has been the chief beneficiary of playing in a possession-orientated, highly-creative system at Notts County.

Though the Magpies invariably played out from the back and dominated the ball during Langstaff's time at the club, under both Luke Williams and Stuart Maynard, they were also efficient and dynamic in transition, primarily due to the way in which Jodi Jones provided width, directness and impeccable invention from the left-wing-back berth.

Notts were also one of the most prolific and creative teams throughout the EFL last season, even if their lack of defensive rigidity proved their undoing. Nonetheless, it's a stark contrast to the manner that Millwall tend to set up in under Harris, which is to compensate for their lack of ball-possession with physical intensity and pressing while lumping the ball upfield for a striker to hold up. They didn't create a lot of chances under him either and that'll take some getting used to for Langstaff given the service he was given on a weekly basis at Meadow Lane.

Langstaff isn't a target man, he never really held the ball up at Notts and he's not the sort of striker who can occupy numerous opposition defenders, which is what will be desired of him in Harris' system. With that in mind, then, there should most certainly be a degree of caution surrounding the move and Langstaff or Harris may need to adapt for it to really bear fruit.