Millwall and Luton are among a host of Championship clubs looking to sign Crystal Palace youngster Killian Phillips in the summer.

Who is Killian Phillips?

The 21-year-old midfielder was born in America, but he grew up in Ireland, and was bought by Palace from Irish side Drogheda after breaking through as a youngster.

Since joining the Eagles in 2022, the youngster has understandably found it hard to get game time, with most of his minutes coming for the development side after his move.

Therefore, it was decided in the recent January window that a loan move was the best next step in his career, with Phillips linking up with Shrewsbury Town in League One. And, it’s a move that has worked out very well, as the Ireland U21 international has impressed, scoring three goals in 15 appearances, and his all-round game has been good.

It seems his performances have caught the eye as well, with Football Insider claiming that Millwall and Luton are keeping tabs on the player.

The update states that with Phillips’ contract expiring in the summer of 2024, Palace could be tempted to cash in ahead of next season, and both the Lions and the Hatters are exploring a potential permanent transfer.

Crucially, the report also adds that the energetic midfielder is keen to move away as he looks for more first-team football, as he knows that is not likely to come at Selhurst Park.

Phillips would be a smart signing

We know that both Millwall and Luton aren’t in a position to splash big money, but with the two clubs occupying play-off places right now, it shows that’s not proven to be a problem. Instead, they focus on looking for bargains, and predominantly young, hungry players who can come in to help the team.

With that in mind, you’d have to say that Phillips would be a smart signing for either side, as he fits the profile for what they want. He won’t command a big fee, and he is an individual that has plenty of room for improvement, so he could develop at either club in the years to come.

Clearly, Phillips is going to have a big decision to make on his future when the season ends, and it will be intriguing to see where he does end up. But, for now, he will just be concentrating on finishing the campaign well with Shrewsbury, in what has been a very productive loan spell.