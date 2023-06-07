Millwall have made an offer that could be worth around £2m for Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes.

Will Lyndon Dykes join Millwall?

It’s no secret that the Lions are admirers of the Scotland international, as they had been linked with Dykes in January, but no move happened.

However, the 27-year-old is expected to be on the move this summer. As FLW exclusively revealed, QPR couldn’t agree a new contract with Dykes, so, with the former Livingston man having entered the final year of his deal, they know this is the last chance to cash in for a fair fee.

Therefore, they’re open to offers for the target man, who scored eight goals for the Londoners as they survived in the Championship this season.

A host of clubs has been linked with Dykes in the past few weeks, including Blackburn, Stoke and Burnley.

But, it’s Millwall who are looking to press ahead with a deal for the attacker, as the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (15:18) stated that they have made a bid that could reach £2m.

“Millwall have made a bid which could rise to £2m for QPR striker Lyndon Dykes, Sky Sports News has been told.

“Millwall have renewed their interest in the Scotland international having first made an approach during the January window, and they've now made that interest formal, as they look to beat off competition from a number of other Championship clubs.”

If this deal does go through, it would be a club-record for the Lions, with Zian Flemming’s £1.7m transfer last summer their highest ever purchase as it stands.

Millwall summer transfer plans

After missing out on the play-offs on a dramatic final day, it seems Millwall are ready to have a go this summer to help Rowett as he looks to have a squad that can last the distance next season.

It’s clear to anyone who has seen them play that the issue is scoring goals, which is why they have been linked with Kevin Nisbet as well as Dykes. And, landing the latter would be a real coup, as he is ideally suited to the way that Millwall play with his physicality and quality up top.

Dykes is a fantastic team player, but he does chip in with goals too, so it’s a deal Rowett will be desperate to get done. Whether this is enough for QPR to accept remains to be seen, but Millwall are right to act quickly here as there will be competition for his signature.