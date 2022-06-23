Millwall lining up transfer swoop for Hull City player

Millwall are plotting a raid of their Championship rivals Hull City for midfielder George Honeyman, according to News at Den.

The Lions are desperate to add to their midfield options this summer, having lost Maikel Kieftenbeld to Dutch side FC Emmen already.

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson has been a target recently, but now attentions seem to have turned to Honeyman, who has just one year remaining on his contract with the Tigers.

The 27-year-old has been a Hull player since the summer of 2019 when he joined from Sunderland, and impressed massively in the club’s 2020-21 League One promotion-winning season as he was nominated for the third tier Player of the Year award.

Honeyman’s good form continued into the Championship this past season, appearing 35 times under both Grant McCann and Shota Arveladze, scoring five goals in the second tier.

With just a year left to go on his current deal at the MKM Stadium though, Hull are vulnerable to potentially losing the box-to-box midfielder as Millwall look set to make an approach for his services.

The Verdict

Millwall have many midfielders with a similar profile – the likes of Billy Mitchell, Ryan Leonard and George Evans all provide some defensive solidarity but don’t offer too much going forward.

Honeyman would change that though as he has an eye for goal and a pass, and could play as the most advanced of a three-man midfield.

It’s about time the Lions had some luck in the transfer market as well as they’ve already suffered two blows this week, with Jed Wallace heading to West Brom and last year’s loanee Dan Ballard seemingly on the way to Burnley.

Honeyman would be somewhat of an ambitious target as Hull themselves have set big goals for this coming season, but it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that Gary Rowett can get a deal done.