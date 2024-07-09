Millwall are interested in signing Lincoln City goalkeeper Lukas Jensen, who made 45 League One appearances for the Imps last campaign.

A report from the South London Press has revealed that the Lions are looking to sign Danish stopper Jensen in an effort to bolster their goalkeeping options following the tragic death of former number one Matija Sarkic last month.

Bartosz Bialkowski left the Den following the expiration of his contract in May, leaving Connal Trueman as the only senior goalkeeper in Neil Harris' squad, and he has picked up ankle ligament damage, leaving the club with no senior options in-between the sticks for now.

Millwall target move for Lincoln City goalkeeper Lukas Jensen

The giant goalkeeper, who stands at 6ft 6in, showed his quality for the Imps last season as he kept 19 clean sheets in the third tier; a tally bettered only by Derby County's Joe Wildsmith, who helped the Rams to automatic promotion.

Prior to his heroics with the Imps, the former Burnley shot-stopper spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Accrington Stanley, where he kept nine shutouts in League One, despite the club's relegation to League Two that season.

Jensen's record in the third tier arguably shows that he is ready to take on the challenge of Championship football, and the Lions could be grateful suitors.

As demonstrated by the number of clean sheets he keeps, the 25-year-old is an adept shot-stopper, which his FotMob statistics further exemplify.

According to FotMob, Jensen made 132 saves last season with a save percentage of 77.2%, while he also prevented 6.45 goals - more than any other League One goalkeeper last campaign.

Furthermore, he made 93 claims from crosses, which was also the highest among third tier keepers during the 2023/24 season, but some Lions supporters may be concerned by the fact that the Imps man's distribution is a particular weakness in his game.

In fact, he maintained a pass accuracy of just 41.4%, and an even less desirable long ball accuracy of 21.5%, but overall, he seems to be a good potential signing for Harris and co, if a deal can be struck.

Lukas Jensen's 2023/24 Lincoln City League One stats - As Per FotMob Appearances 45 Goals conceded 39 Clean sheets 19 Saves 132 Save percentage (%) 77.2 Goals prevented 6.45 High claims 93 Pass accuracy (%) 41.4

Lukas Jensen deal would display Millwall's intent

For much of last season, the Lions found themselves in a relegation battle, but the return of Harris saw the club climb up the Championship table and finish 13th in the end, with five wins in succession to see out the campaign.

The 46-year-old has been a successful manager with the South Bermondsey outfit in the past, guiding his side to League One play-off final glory in 2017, with a 1-0 victory over Bradford City.

Harris then took the Lions to the brink of the Championship play-off spots just a year later, as they finished in eighth place and just three points behind sixth-placed Derby County.

Millwall will now hope that, following a turbulent campaign last time out, their boss can re-install the relative glory days of the recent past and are beginning to put the correct tools in place in the transfer market.

On Monday, the Lions announced the signing of clinical striker Macaulay Langstaff from Notts County, a signing who could help fire his new club towards the play-off places.

Langstaff's record with County is extremely impressive from the lower leagues, as he scored 28 goals in League Two last campaign, as well as providing teammates with six assists.

And prior to his arrival in the Football League, the 27-year-old was lethal in front of goal as he scored 42 National League goals in 47 fifth tier appearances, including in the play-offs, as his former side earned promotion back to League Two.

If the Lions also sign Jensen, then they will have already made two solid signings this summer, which Harris will hope can boost his team's chances of making a play-off push.