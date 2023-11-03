Highlights Millwall are likely to appoint a new manager next week with four candidates still in contention, including Nathan Jones and Joe Edwards.

Michael Beale is also in contention.

Adam Barrett remains under consideration, but he has only won two points from nine during his caretaker spell.

Championship side Millwall are likely to appoint a new manager next week with four candidates still in contention to take the top job, according to the South London Press.

The Lions have been without a manager since the previous international break, with Gary Rowett leaving just a few days before the Lions were due to head to Deepdale to face Preston North End.

Although many supporters will have been keen to have seen a new manager in the dugout as quickly as possible, the Lions have decided to take their time as they look to appoint a manager who will be at The Den for years like Rowett was.

A number of candidates have been linked with the job since Rowett's departure - but one looks to have exited the race if he was in it - with former Birmingham City boss John Eustace believed to be settled in the Midlands at this point.

Who is still in the race to become Millwall boss?

Nathan Jones and Joe Edwards have been described as frontrunners at this stage.

Jones left Luton Town last year to link up with then-Premier League side Southampton. Unfortunately for him, this move didn't end up working out in the end and he was replaced by Ruben Selles, who was unable to prevent the Saints from being relegated.

The Welshman is a free agent which means compensation won't be required - but Edwards is in a job at this point as the head coach of England's U20 team.

Michael Beale isn't out of the race yet either - and it will be interesting to see whether he gets the job after failing to succeed at Scottish Premiership side Rangers. He was a success at Queens Park Rangers - but didn't stay there long enough.

The fourth candidate is believed to be Adam Barrett, who is currently in caretaker charge of the Lions but has only managed to secure two points from nine during his short term at the helm.

Adam Barrett's Caretaker Spell Result Preston North End (A) 1-1 Draw Blackburn Rovers (H) 2-1 Loss Watford (A) 2-2 Draw

Who should Millwall appoint?

Barrett probably hasn't done enough to get the job and considering he was a coach under Rowett, he probably isn't the right fit.

If the Lions want to make a fresh start, they have to mean it and ensure a new coach with a new voice and a new set of ideas comes in.

Jones could be a good option - but can be a success at another club apart from Luton? That's the big question - because he wasn't able to succeed at the Saints or Stoke City.

Edwards, meanwhile, will need to transfer his skills and be able to adapt to managing at a senior level.

Beale has been a success at a number of clubs, albeit as a coach, and did well at QPR during the early stages of his time there.

He's a strong candidate for the job and it wouldn't be a surprise if he got the opportunity to take the Lions forward, although James Berylson and other key figures at the club will surely want reassurances about his loyalty to the club after leaving QPR reasonably quickly for the Gers.