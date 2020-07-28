Millwall leading the race to sign Tottenham international

Millwall are reportedly leading the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott on loan for the 2020/21 season.

Gary Rowett will be looking to make improvements to his squad this summer and capitalise on the progress made at the Den since his arrival in September.

The Lions were 17th in the table when he took charge but finished eighth – just two points back from the play-off places.

One of the areas that Millwall need to add more quality is the forward line and it appears they’re hoping that one of Spurs’ up-and-coming men can help them do just that.

According to The Evening Standard, the south London side are leading a string of clubs in the race to sign the 18-year-old.

It is understood that Spurs would prefer the teenager, who has already earned a cap for the Republic of Ireland senior side, to stay in the capital next term.

The report claims that fellow Irishman Jayson Molumby, who spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan at the Den, has spoken very highly of Parrott.

The Verdict

Parrott looks a really bright prospect and like he could be a fantastic addition to Rowett’s side.

The 18-year-old will surely be very hungry to impress in what would be his first extended chance in senior football.

Millwall did not look dangerous enough in the final third last season – scoring the least goals of any of the sides in the top half of the Championship table – but the signing of Parrott could be just what they need to change that.