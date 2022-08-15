Millwall launch multiple bids for young striker amid transfer battle with two other Championship clubs

Millwall have had two bids knocked back by Shamrock Rovers for the services of 18-year-old striker Aidomo Emakhu, according to a report from the Irish Mirror.

The Lions are seemingly in the race for another striker despite already recruiting the likes of Benik Afobe and Andreas Voglsammer this summer, with the former securing a permanent switch following his loan deal at The Den last season.

In their quest to replace Jed Wallace, they have added attacking additions elsewhere too, breaking their transfer record to land Zian Flemming with former Hull City playmaker George Honeyman arriving in the English capital too.

The hardest Millwall quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 Who did Millwall start this season against? Sheffield United Stoke City Sunderland Southampton

And they are now thought to have two young forwards on their radar, with Everton’s Tom Cannon being targeted for a loan deal after seeing him impress in the Toffees’ youth setup in recent years.

They will have competition from Derby County in their potential quest to secure a temporary agreement though – and according to the Irish Mirror – they also face competition for Emakhu who has attracted interest from unnamed Premier League and other Championship sides, with two league rivals believed to be monitoring his situation.

Despite launching two bids to try and get this agreement over the line though, they are yet to secure a breakthrough in talks and could end up being frustrated by Rovers’ reluctance to let him go.

The Verdict:

It will be interesting to see whether he’s included in the first team or goes into their academy setup – but they are certainly thinking about the long term with this potential addition.

And it may be an idea to bring him in if they can and monitor him first before deciding whether to move for Cannon or not – because if Emakhu can impress – there would be no point in recruiting Cannon.

It would be wasteful if they were to develop a Premier League side’s player instead of their own, though you have to appreciate the fact there are only a couple of weeks left of the window so this monitoring period would be very short.

Also able to operate on the wing though, he could be a versatile option for Gary Rowett and that could come in handy if injuries start to hamper the Lions, so there are plenty of upsides to getting this deal done.

The one worry is his lack of goalscoring contributions but considering he’s only 18, that’s understandable and the fact he’s managed to get so much senior experience under his belt at his age is impressive. That experience may compensate for the lack of goals and assists.