Millwall have launched a low bid for Blackburn Rovers captain Lewis Travis, according to Alan Nixon.

The midfielder has been an integral figure in recent seasons, impressing under Tony Mowbray and Jon Dahl Tomasson.

With Travis under contract at Rovers beyond the end of the summer, it looked as though he was going to enter another campaign with the Lancashire side.

However, the Lions are hoping to put a spanner in their previous promotion rivals' plans and get their revenge for what happened on the final day of last term by luring the 25-year-old to The Den, with Gary Rowett keen on a move.

What's the latest on Lewis Travis' potential move to Millwall?

A low bid has been submitted by the Lions according to Nixon, but it remains to be seen whether they will launch another offer for him.

It wouldn't be a shock if a higher offer was launched - because Rowett's side's board spent a decent amount of money last summer with the likes of Zian Flemming and George Honeyman coming in for transfer fees despite the fact former star man Jed Wallace left on a free transfer.

Nixon believes Blackburn could potentially be willing to sell Travis if a higher bid does arrive - and that will be encouraging for the Lions who are keen to recruit him.

Should Millwall continue to pursue a move for Lewis Travis?

Rowett could definitely benefit from adding more quality to his midfield, especially with Jamie Shackleton's departure leaving him with one less option in the middle of the park.

Callum Styles has also left, so this is an area that certainly needs to be looked at and Travis would be an excellent signing, not just because he would strengthen the Lions but also because it would weaken a potential promotion rival.

The fact he's only 25 means he has plenty of time to improve too.

It would be a massive loss for Blackburn if their captain leaves - because he has probably played a big part in the club's success in recent years. They may not have finished in the play-offs - but they have spent much of the past two years at the top end of the division.

In terms of whether this would be a good move for Travis, it's a tricky one to judge because both sides are in reasonably similar positions.

But with the player currently captain of Blackburn and being born in the north, it would be difficult to see him making this switch unless he wants to move to London or an attractive financial package is on offer.