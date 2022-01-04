Millwall knocked back with seven-figure bid for 22-year-old attacker

Millwall have had a bid rejected KV Kortrijk striker Pape Habib Gueye, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Gueye signed for Kortrijk from Aalesunds back back in January 2020, after netting 25 goals in 59 games for the Norwegian club.

Since that move, Gueye has scored a further 13 goals in 55 games for Kortrijk, who currently sit eighth in the Belgian top-flight.

Now it seems as though the 22-year-old’s form is starting to attract plenty of interest from England.

According to this latest update, Millwall have seen a £1.5million bid for Gueye rejected, as they look to strengthen their attack during the January window.

It is thought that Millwall are keen to strengthen their striking options this month, and see Gueye as an affordable option who could make an impact in the second-tier of English football.

However, it seems the Lions are not alone with their interest in the striker, with Premier League Watford also said to be monitoring the 22-year-old.

As things stand, there are two-and-a-half years remaining on Gueye’s contract with Kortrijk, securing his future in Belgium until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Verdict

This could be an interesting one to keep an eye on from a Millwall perspective in the next few weeks.

When you look at their record so far this season, you do get the feeling that Gary Rowett’s side could benefit from adding another striker to their ranks this month, given only one player has more than five league goals for the club since the start of the current campaign.

As a result Gueye could be a useful target for the Lions, given his record does suggest he knows how to find the net, and the fact that at his age, he has plenty of time to develop and improve even further.

However, the striker’s contract situation at Kortrijk, and that interest from a Premier League side such as Watford, means this may not be an easy deal for the Lions to pull off.