Millwall have entered contract negotiations with Jake Cooper and his representatives in their quest to extend his stay at The Den, according to a report from the South London Press.

Joining from Reading in 2017, the central defender has been an integral figure for much of his time in the English capital and will be desperate to ensure his side remain in the play-offs in their quest to seal a place in the Premier League.

Currently sitting in fifth position and just four points above Norwich City who are in second place at this stage, they face a big challenge as they look to secure a spot in the top six at the end of the season, but could give themselves a morale boost by getting Cooper tied down.

When does Jake Cooper's existing deal expire at Millwall?

Although there had been claims that his contract will expire this summer, his deal doesn't come to an end until the summer of 2024, which is a big boost for the Lions who will want him to remain with them for as long as possible.

Speaking earlier this week, the player didn't give too much away about his stance on signing a new deal, but promotion could end up strengthening Gary Rowett's side's hand at the negotiating table.

Not only will they be able to offer him top-tier football - but they would probably be able to offer him a more attractive deal as well and this is one reason why the Lions will be desperate to secure a move to the top flight.

What should Jake Cooper's stance be?

Regardless of whether they go up or not, the Lions seem to be heading in the right direction and this is why he should definitely be open to signing a new contract.

He seems to have settled nicely in the English capital and with the 28-year-old appearing as one of the first names on the teamsheet, he may not get a better offer elsewhere.

At 28 and arguably at the peak of his career, he needs to be playing as much football as possible and it would be difficult to see Rowett leaving him out of the starting lineup if he's fit.

But the defender may want to see whether he's attracting interest from elsewhere before signing a new deal, something he's more than entitled to do.

His deal doesn't expire until 2024, so there's no need for him to make a rushed decision.

The Lions are right to enter negotiations though because he's a valuable asset that they won't want to lose for free, something they will be particularly wary of following Jed Wallace's departure on the expiration of his contract last year.