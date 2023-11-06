Highlights Millwall are keen to bring in Chelsea coach Andy Myers as Joe Edwards' assistant manager.

Joe Edwards, the England U20 boss, looks set to be officially appointed.

Chelsea are braced for more approaches from Millwall for some of their other academy staff.

The Lions have spent a considerable amount of time weighing up managerial candidates, with their recruitment process starting during the latter stages of the international break.

Adam Barrett has been in caretaker charge of the club since then and was believed to be in the frame to take the top job on a permanent basis, with the club clearly rating him highly.

However, results under him haven't been brilliant and they have fallen to 18th place under his stewardship, which will disappoint him considering he had a great opportunity to impress in the English capital.

17-19th in the Championship table P GD Pts 17 Norwich City 15 -4 17 18 Millwall 15 -4 17 19 Plymouth Argyle 15 1 16

These results have probably provided a boost to others in this race, but one man looks set to come out on top: current England U20 boss Joe Edwards.

Edwards previously worked at Chelsea as a youth coach before being promoted by Frank Lampard and moving up to the first team.

He has worked alongside Lampard at both Stamford Bridge and Everton, with the up-and-coming coach gaining some valuable experience during his time in London and on Merseyside.

A return to the English capital is on the horizon for him now - and he will be keen to bring people in that he trusts as he looks to go solo in senior management. Steve Cooper was able to do this successfully and is currently thriving at Nottingham Forest.

According to the South London Press, Edwards is on the verge of being appointed at The Den and those he wants to join him could be set to make the switch sooner rather than later.

Is a Chelsea revolution on the way at Millwall?

The Evening Standard believes the Blues are braced for more approaches for their academy staff from the Lions after they made an approach for Andy Myers.

Myers is currently the Loan Player Technical Coach at Stamford Bridge and the Premier League giants aren't prepared to yet him go easily, with the Blues yet to release him at this stage.

This means more rounds of negotiations could be required before the Lions can secure their man - and the Championship side could end up poaching more of their staff.

Would Andy Myers be a good assistant boss at Millwall?

Myers could follow a similar path to Jody Morris after succeeding him as the U18s boss at Chelsea - and Morris was a decent coach at Derby County.

With this in mind, you feel Myers could be a real asset at The Den, not just because he's a talented coach but also because he's someone that Edwards seemingly trusts.

It could be argued that it would be ideal if Edwards had an experienced manager alongside him as his number two - but the manager and assistant boss need to have chemistry and this is another reason why Myers could end up being a good fit.

He has done well at a youth level and even though it isn't the same as doing it at a senior level, standards are so high in the Blues' academy.

Myers has worked with some talented players at Stamford Bridge and could have the chance to do so again at The Den.