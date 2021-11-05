Millwall keen on striking another transfer agreement with Arsenal

Millwall and Daniel Ballard have been a match made in heaven so far, with the defender already becoming a mainstay in the Lions team – and boss Gary Rowett has now told London News Online that he would be interested in sealing a permanent switch for the player.

Playing 15 times for the club so far, he has formed part of a solid Millwall backline despite his young age and he has already become an invaluable member of the team.

It’s his first time playing regular Championship football but he has taken to the league – and the Lions – like a duck to water and impressed many at the club along the way.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Millwall players are playing at now?

1 of 28 Nadjim Abdou FC Martigues RC Lens Lyon Paris FC

The deal to keep Ballard at Millwall though is only a temporary one, with the defender joining the side on a short-term deal from parent club Arsenal.

The 22-year-old is liked by the Gunners despite never playing a game for them – and they are even likely to offer the youngster fresh terms at the Emirates Stadium according to The Sun, which would be a blow for the Lions who would no doubt like to land him permanently.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has now confirmed this, having spoken out about the player and claimed to London News Online that he would indeed like to bring in Ballard on a more permanent basis if he gets the chance to. He said: “When you see him playing and you have worked with him, it has crossed my mind that if ever there was an opportunity to buy Dan then, of course, we’d be interested.

“He’s a really good fit and a little bit of Millwall as well, in the way he plays. Who knows what the next step is, because we’re only 16 games into the season. What I would say is he is a great character who trains really well and is really popular.

“He has huge potential.”

Ballard has already made quite the impression then at the Den – and if he can continue to perform to these high standards on a consistent basis for the remainder of the season, then Millwall certainly won’t be the only ones taking note of him and trying to sign him in the summer.

The Gunners’ won’t be keen to let him leave because of his potential – but if there does happen to be a chance to land the player on a permanent basis, then expect Millwall to jump at the chance.

The Verdict

Daniel Ballard has looked really at home in the Championship, he’s been solid for Millwall so far and has become key for them going forward. He’s formed a good defence with his Lions teammates and Gary Rowett clearly likes what he sees.

It’s unlikely that Arsenal will be willing to let him leave but Millwall and their fans will be keeping their fingers crossed. If he doesn’t pen new Gunners’ terms, then it may actually be a realistic proposition too.