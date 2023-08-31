After a mixed bag of results to start the 2023-24 season, Millwall could be ready to add some depth to their squad late on in the summer transfer window.

The Lions have won twice but also lost twice in their four league fixtures so far, with some sections of the fanbase being overly critical of manager Gary Rowett when they were defeated on the road against Norwich City recently.

They got back to winning ways though against Stoke City this past weekend, but there is a sense that Rowett could do with adding at least one more new face to his squad before the 11pm transfer deadline on September 1.

And according to a report from HullLive, they are targeting a versatile player who can operate in a number of different positions.

Per Barry Cooper of the publication, Hull City winger Ryan Longman is on Millwall's radar, with the South Bermondsey outfit lining up a potential loan deal in the dying embers of the window.

The 22-year-old was the subject of an offer from Turkiye-based Fatih Karagumruk earlier on in the transfer window, but the move was 'cancelled', according to prominent Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

He could now secure himself a switch to a fellow Championship club though in the form of Millwall who remain of interest to the wide player in the final day and a half of the window.

Who is Ryan Longman?

Longman started his career in the academy of Brighton & Hove Albion but played just one senior cup match for the Seagulls before he was loaned to AFC Wimbledon of League One for the 2020-21 season.

Scoring eight times for the Dons in the third tier, Longman made a step up in the 2021-22 campaign by joining Hull of the Championship, where he provided eight goal contributions in his debut season for the Tigers.

Signing permanently at the MKM Stadium last year after his successful loan stint, Longman played another 37 times last season but his goal contributions dropped to just three and he was not involved in the starting 11 as much under Liam Rosenior in the final few months.

Longman is yet to feature for Hull this season and now looks likely for an exit with the signings of Jason Lokilo, Scott Twine and an expected deal for Aston Villa's Jaden Philogene pushing him down the pecking order, and his versatility could provide Rowett with options as he has played plenty as a wing-back for Hull both on the left and right-hand side of the pitch.

Would Ryan Longman be a good signing for Millwall? Should Hull do a deal with a league rival?

Longman is clearly not going to be in Rosenior's plans at Hull, so getting his wages off the books for the year is the first priority if another club can be found.

Ideally for Hull, the buying club would not be one that will be expected to be battling with them for a Championship play-off spot this season, but it could actually be of benefit to the club if Longman does land at Millwall.

Good performances for the Lions at second tier level could drive his price-tag up, providing there's no fixed permanent fee in the temporary deal, and next summer the Tigers could have an asset on their hands.

For Millwall, Longman could provide depth in both wing-back positions, as a number 10 but also as a winger if Gary Rowett decides to play a 4-2-3-1 formation, and it's the type of low-risk signing you'd expect Millwall to make.

And whilst Longman wasn't too impressive for Hull last season, at the age of 22 there's still improvement left in his game and Rowett could be the manager to get that out of him.