Championship side Millwall are interested in a move for Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor this summer.

As we exclusively revealed on FLW, the soon-to-be free agent is attracting attention from clubs in both the Championship and League One ahead of his contract expiring at the City Ground.

Millwall are one of the second-tier sides keen, we understand, with Gary Rowett looking to add to his options in attack.

With the links to the Lions in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Taylor potentially heading to The Den this summer.

Billy Mulley

Millwall have proven to be rather savvy operators in the transfer market in recent seasons and for that reason, I believe they can do better than Lyle Taylor.

Don’t get me wrong, I think his physicality and intelligence makes him a decent option, but the fact he hasn’t played first-team minutes at all during the 22/23 campaign makes it all a risk.

The Lions will be striving to go one better and secure the play-offs next term and I feel they need more of a talismanic figure to reach a higher objective.

I would like to see Taylor back in the Championship but, ultimately, there will be clubs out there that would benefit from his services more than Millwall.

Declan Harte

Millwall are likely to be in the market for a new centre forward to fill a role in the squad next season and Taylor could prove a solid option.

The forward’s not played much football in the last year, so there could be doubts over his fitness and ability to get up to speed, but his stint at Birmingham City last season did show he can still contribute goals at this level.

As a rotation option, and as a free agent, he could be what Gary Rowett’s side needs to fill out the team’s attacking depth.

It wouldn’t be the most flashy or exciting signing in the world, but he could prove a smart addition to the squad if he finds the required level.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It's certainly an interesting transfer link, but I'm not sure the Lions are the right landing spot for Taylor this summer.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett recently suggested that he was only looking to sign players who improved the starting XI this summer, though, and hinted he did not see the need for the club to bolster their ranks a great deal.

With that in mind, I'm inclined to suggest Millwall should perhaps swerve this one.

If they did feel the need to add more attacking depth, though, on a free transfer, they could likely do far worse than an experienced EFL pro like Taylor.