Millwall have an interest in Wolves’ Matija Sarkic, although they do face competition from Stoke City for the goalkeeper.

Who is Matija Sarkic?

The 25-year-old keeper joined Aston Villa as a teenager before moving to Wolves in 2020, but he has only made a few cup appearances for Wanderers, with his regular game time coming out on loan.

Sarkic enjoyed an excellent spell with Birmingham in the 2021/22 campaign, before joining Stoke in the previous season, although his time with the Potters was impacted by injury.

Now back with Wanderers, Sarkic has joined Julen Lopetegui’s side on their pre-season training camp in Portugal, but it seems clear he has no future at Molineux.

Jose Sa is the number one, but even if he departs, which is possible, he would be replaced. Meanwhile, Dan Bentley is the number two, and Tom King has been brought in as third choice.

That should allow Sarkic to leave, and it’s no secret that Stoke are keen on bringing the player across the Midlands once again in the window.

However, in a fresh development, the Express & Star has revealed that the Lions are also keen on the Montenegro international.

Millwall keen on Matija Sarkic

Bartosz Bialkowski lost his place as number one at Millwall last season to George Long, and it’s fair to say that the latter didn’t always convince, whilst he endured a particularly tough final day as Gary Rowett’s side dramatically missed out on a play-off place.

With that in mind, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if it was an area of the pitch that Rowett is looking to strengthen, and, given his age, Sarkic could be seen as someone who could be a long-term option at The Den.

It has been a productive start to the window for the Londoners, who have added to the squad with the signings of Joe Bryan on a free transfer, and Kevin Nisbet has been brought in to add more firepower up top.

There are doubts about the future of Zian Flemming, but overall it has been a good window for Millwall, who are keen to be pushing for a top six finish again next season.

What sort of fee would Millwall need to pay for Sarkic?

With the stopper under contract until the summer of 2025 at Wolves, the club aren’t in a position where they need to sell. But, as mentioned, the Black Country side are well-stocked in that department, and there is an understanding that Sarkic needs to go to further his career.

So, they won’t price him out of a move, and it has been claimed that a fee in the region of £2m would be required to sign the player. You would imagine that with talks that could be brought down, but, either way, he isn’t going to command a huge fee.

From Sarkic’s perspective, he would surely welcome the chance to move on, as he knows that he needs game time at this stage of his career as he looks to kick on.