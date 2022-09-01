Millwall join Blackburn and Stoke in Barnsley player pursuit

Millwall have joined the race for Barnsley and Hungary midfielder Callum Styles, as per a Twitter update from journalist Richard Cawley.

An earlier report from the Yorkshire Post credited Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City as two Championship clubs monitoring Styles’ situation at Oakwell.

The versatile left-sided player, who has also impressed when operating in central midfield, was an extremely influential part of the Barnsley team that secured a play-off finish in the Championship during the 2020/21 campaign, winning the Young Player of the Season award in the process.

The Lions have conducted some excellent bouts of business thus far this window, with Styles’ versatility making him an attractive option at The Den.

Cawley’s tweet suggests that this is at an early stage and there is no guarantee that any progress will be made before the window slams shut later this evening.

The verdict

Styles would be an excellent addition at The Den, with the young Hungary international a player who has excelled in a number of different roles during his short career thus far.

Better than the level at League One, Styles is a player who deserves a Championship move, and not only that, he deserves a destination where regular minutes can be promised.

Millwall do have some strong options all across the pitch but Styles certainly has the required attributes to emerge as a regular starter, if a move to the London club comes to fruition.

Of course, they will have to see off some fierce conception from Blackburn and Stoke, adding a layer of complication to a potential deal.