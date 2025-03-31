Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has addressed Kevin Nisbet’s future at the club amid Millwall loan agreement.

The forward joined the Scottish side in the summer from the Lions, and has gone on to become a key part of the side.

The 28-year-old scored twice last weekend in their 4-1 win over Motherwell, keeping them fourth in the Premiership table.

Nisbet has now contributed nine goals and four assists, with the team chasing European qualification for next season.

Kevin Nisbet’s Aberdeen future

Thelin has refused to discuss whether a permanent move could be on the table for Nisbet this summer.

However, he hinted at an interest in a potential deal, clarifying that he is a big fan of the forward after his latest brace at the weekend.

“If you ask if we like Kevin, yes we do,” said Thelin, via the Edinburgh Evening News.

“That’s all I can say.

“He is not our player even though he is here right now so it is not for me to say that kind of thing.

“We focus on the moment right now.

“You can talk about Kevin’s goals and of course that is important.

Kevin Nisbet - Aberdeen league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 25 (16) 9 (4) As of March 31st

“However, also in winning the ball back Kevin is helping the defence.

“He is also pressing from behind and creating transitions for us but still arriving in the scoring chances.

“That is how Kevin has grown as a player this season.

“The best part is when you work closely with players and see them grow and also get the results with their individual parts inside the game.”

Kevin Nisbet’s Millwall future

Nisbet joined Millwall in the summer of 2023, arriving from Scottish side Hibernian, but he struggled for consistent game time in his first season at the Den.

The Scot started 17 times in the league, making a further 10 appearances as a substitute, scoring a total of five goals.

This led to him going out on loan, but a change in manager since then could lead to a fresh slate upon his return to the London outfit in the summer.

Nisbet has a Millwall contract until 2026, but it remains to be seen whether Alex Neil plans to use him in his first team squad next year.

Nisbet decision will need to be made this summer

Nisbet is performing well in Scotland again, which is what convinced Millwall to pursue his signing in the first place.

But his contract is up in the next 12 months or so, and the Lions will want to avoid losing him for nothing.

That means a decision will need to be made over his future at the club this summer, so the door could be open to a permanent sale if Aberdeen are interested.

Neil will likely play a crucial role in any move, as he will need to decide whether to use the forward next season or not, with the loan agreement made when Neil Harris was still in charge.