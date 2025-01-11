Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in Millwall centre-back Japhet Tanganga.

That is according to the Daily Express, who believe the Black Country outfit were weighing up a bid for the defender ahead of the January transfer window.

The Lions are desperate to retain Tanganga, who has been a real asset for them during his permanent spell at The Den, but there is an agreement between the club and the player to consider any Premier League interest that comes his way.

Not only has the ex-Spurs man been solid in defence, but he has also managed to get on the scoresheet a couple of times this season, and it's no real surprise that Wolves have reportedly taken an interest in the player, who only signed a long-term contract at his current club back in the summer.

At this stage, it doesn't seem as though a bid has come in for him yet, with Alex Neil recently telling the South London Press: "It is just speculation (Tanganga's exit links). I’m not going to say that to you (that he will be staying) and Japhet is going to leave tomorrow.

"But I’m unaware of anything apart from probably paper talk surrounding Japhet. There has not been any discussion in regards to anybody showing any serious interest in Japhet."

There are still a few weeks left to go until the January transfer window closes though, and with Wolves still likely to be interested in a move for the Lions' star, we have taken a look at his estimated wage and whether he's likely to be an affordable option for Vitor Pereira's side.

Japhet Tanganga's estimated wage at Millwall

Unsurprisingly, Tanganga is estimated to earn the highest wage at The Den, following the end of his time at Spurs.

Capology estimates that he earns £35,000 per week, which is a considerable amount for a Championship player.

However, recently relegated clubs may have quite a few players on that sort of wage, and considering the centre-back's quality, the size of his estimated wage shouldn't come as a shock.

His actual wage may also be below that amount, considering the Lions have been a fairly sensible outfit off the pitch in recent years in terms of finances.

Wolves will probably be able to satisfy Japhet Tanganga's wage demands

Wolves have been an established top-flight outfit for some time now - and that has allowed them to spend a decent amount on wages.

Looking at their highest estimated earners, it's clear that they will probably need to get some of their highest earners off the wage bill if they go down, something they may avoid considering they are currently outside of the relegation zone.

Wolves' estimated 2024/25 highest earners (Source: Capology - ESTIMATES only) Player Wage per week Goncalo Guedes £90,000 Pablo Sarabia £90,000 Nelson Semedo £80,000 Hwang-Hee Chan £70,000 Matheus Cunha £60,000

At this stage, it would be difficult to see Wolves not being able to afford Tanganga's wage, especially if he's earning £35,000 or less per week.

He would go straight into the first team if he joined too, so the Midlands side may be prepared to offer him a generous wage package.

Agreeing a fee may end up being Pereira's side's biggest challenge, considering the Lions are in a fairly strong negotiating position.